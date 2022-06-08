All new FIFA 23 face scans & player starheads

FIFA 23 face scans will be fun as we get to see the new and improved graphics for EA’s latest football simulation. This is all the latest information on the game’s face scans and player starheads.

EA’s long-running football franchise continues to be the best way to enjoy the beautiful game and one of the ways in which it shines is its graphics. FIFA has come on leaps and bounds over the years in terms of immersion and presenting an authentic-looking game of football.

FIFA 23 is set to be the first fully-fledged title to be developed with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at the forefront of its plans. As such, expectations are high in terms of how the game might end up looking, and we already know a bit about what to expect from the game’s face scans, also known as starheads, and the capturing of its top players.

Confirmed FIFA 23 Team face scans so far

Thanks to reliable FIFA leaker DonkTrading, we know of at least one official team that has received new face scans ahead of FIFA 23 — Chelsea.

The North London club has some of the finest talents in the world from promising players such as Mason Mount, to established, world-class names like N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva.

As more information is revealed about FIFA 23, the final game under this moniker before its rebranding, we expect to learn more about new scans being done for the game.

Confirmed FIFA 23 Player face scans so far

Again, we only know of Chelsea being subject to the face scan treatment so far, and Donk has confirmed that several players have gotten an update, including manager Thomas Tuchel.

🔎 Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 players have all recently had new face scans ready for #FIFA23 Including Manager, Thomas Tuchel. — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) June 7, 2022

New FIFA 23 starheads expected

Generally, EA only has so much manpower, and so not every player in the world can receive a full player scan to incorporate them into the game.

However, after the events of the 2021-22 football and other factors such as license acquisition, we’re anticipating some new face scans for FIFA 23.

Juventus

After being away since 2020 known as Calcio Piemento, the Serie A giants are set to be fully reintegrated back into FIFA 23 by getting their name back, amongst other official properties. As such, we expect the squad to get a complete overhaul in the player face department to signify that Juventus is well and truly back in FIFA 23.

Promoted Premier League teams

Whilst the Premier League has had to say goodbye to Norwich, Burnley, and Watford, it will welcome Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest to the big time! Expect a host of up-to-date player faces for all the teams as well as their respective managers.

World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is set to be the most unusual one ever as it will take place during the regular season. A Christmas welcome beckons and as EA has already confirmed that FIFA 23 will get World Cup content, it’s likely that all 32 teams involved will be captured in all their glory.

EA licensed partner clubs

Certain clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, etc, are all closely partnered with EA which should mean that those clubs with close ties to the company will get another full treatment of player and manager captures and even updated stadiums too.

As always, the closer we get to the game’s release date, the more information we’ll have on FIFA 23. Stay tuned for all the latest information on the game as we learn more about its gameplay, modes, and of course, more player faces and starheads.