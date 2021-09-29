 FIFA 22 wonderkids for Career Mode: Best young players with high potential - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 22 wonderkids for Career Mode: Best young players with high potential

Published: 29/Sep/2021 1:36

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 22 Career Mode wonderkids
FIFA 22

With players logging into FIFA 22 and booting up the revamped Career Mode for the first time, EA SPORTS has revealed the players with the highest potential ratings, and we’ve gathered together some of the best “wonderkids” from across the world  you should be taking a look at.

The fun of FIFA’s Career Mode has always come from building your own championship squad and developing young players into beasts on the pitch.

Every player in FIFA Careers comes with a starting rating, and a maximum potential for how high their OVR can get. This is crucial info to know to build a championship Career Mode squad, and now EA has officially revealed the full list of highest potential ratings in FIFA 22.

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids to sign on Career Mode

mbappe in fifa games
As you might expect, Mbappe tops the list when it comes to highest potential in Careers.

You won’t be able to make cover star Kylian Mbappe, or any other pre-loaded player, into an OP 99 OVR machine in FIFA 22. But the PSG star, who starts at a 91 already, can advance to eventually become a 95 — higher than anyone else.

That’s not to say there’s not plenty of talent just waiting to be unlocked though. Take a look at Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, who starts at a measly 76, but can be brought up to a 90 OVR eventually with the right training, not too shabby.

You can take a look at the full list of the highest potential players in FIFA 22 Career Mode and their ratings right here, broken up by league:

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in the Bundesliga

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR
Erling Haaland ST Borussia Dortmund 88 93
Dayot Upamecano CB Bayern Munich 82 90
Alphonso Davies LB/LM Bayern Munich 82 89
Jude Bellingham CM/LM Borussia Dortmund 79 89
Florian Wirtz CAM/CM Bayer 04 Leverkusen 78 89
Jamal Musiala LM/CAM Bayern Munich 76 88
Moussa Diaby LW/RW Bayer 04 Leverkusen 81 88
Giovanni Reyna CAM/LM/RM Borussia Dortmund 77 87
Florian Neuhaus CM Borussia Mönchengladbach 82 87
Dominik Szoboszlai CAM/LM RB Leipzig 77 87

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in the Premier League

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR
Ederson GK Manchester City 89 91
Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool 87 92
Ruben Dias CB Manchester City 87 91
Jadon Sancho RM/CF/LM Machester United 87 91
Aymeric Laporte CB Machester City 86 89
Kai Havertz CAM/CF/CM Chelsea 84 92
Phil Foden CAM/LW/CM Manchester City 84 92
Ferran Torres RW/ST Manchester City 82 90
Mason Mount CAM/CM/RW Chelsea 83 89
Mason Greenwood RM/ST Manchester United 78 89

Best FIFA 22 young players in the Eredivisie

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR
Ryan Gravenberch CM/CDM Ajax 78 90
Antony RW Ajax 79 88
Noni Madueke RM/ST PSV 77 88
Jurrien Timber CB/RB Ajax 75 86
Mohammed Kudus CAM/CM Ajax 77 86
Noussair Mazraoui RB Ajax 80 85
Lisandro Martinez CB/LB/CDM Ajax 79 85
Devyne Rensch RB Ajax 73 85
Justin Bijlow GK Feyenoord 77 85
Marcos Sensei CB Feyenoord 79 85

Best FIFA 22 young players in Ligue 1

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR
Kylian Mbappe ST PSG 91 95
Gianluigi Donnarumma GK PSG 89 93
Marquinhos CB/CDM PSG 87 90
Rayan Cherki RW/LW Olympique Lyonnais 73 88
Nuno Mendes LWB/LB/LM PSG (on loan) 78 88
Jeremy Doku RW/RM Stade Rennais FC 77 88
Renato Sanches CM/RM LOSC Lille 80 86
Jonathan David ST LOSC Lille 78 86
Maxence Caqueret CM/CDM Olympique Lyonnais 78 86
Boubacar Kamara CDM/CB Olympique de Marseille 80 86

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in La Liga

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR
Jan Oblak GK Atletico Madrid 91 93
Frenkie de Jong CM/CDM/CB FC Barcelona 87 92
Joao Felix CF/ST Atletico Madrid 83 91
Pedri CM FC Barcelona 81 91
Ansu Fati LW FC Barcelona 76 90
Vinicius Jr. LW Real Madrid 80 90
Eder Millitao CB Real Madrid 82 89
Eduardo Camavinga CM/CDM Real Madrid 78 89
Rodrygo RW Real Madrid 79 88
Takefusa Kubo RM/CM/CAM RCD Mallorca 75 88

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in Championship

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR
Fabio Carvalho CAM/CM Fulham 67 86
Abdallah Sima RM/ST Stoke City 73 86
Jayden Bogle RWB/RB Sheffield United 74 85
James Garner CDM/CM Nottingham Forest 69 84
Mogan Rogers LW AFC Bournemouth 66 84
Tyrhys Dolan RW/LW/ST Blackburn Rovers 68 83
Levi Colwill CB Huddersfield Town 66 83
Brennan Johnson RM/LM/CAM Nottingham Forest 69 82
Louie Sibley CAM/RM Derby County 68 82
Ian Maatsen LWB/LB Coventry City 66 82

Best FIFA 22 young players in Serie A

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR
Federico Chiesa RW/LW/RM Juventus 83 91
Matthijs de Ligt CB Juventus 85 90
Theo Hernandez LB AC Milan 84 90
Alessandro Bastoni CB Inter 80 89
Nicolo Barella CM Inter 84 89
Dejan Kulusevski RW/CF Juventus 81 89
Giacomo Raspadori ST Sassulo Calcio 74 88
Moise Kean ST Juventus 79 87
Victor Osimhen ST Napoli 80 87
Mikkel Damsgaard LM/LW Sampdoria 77 87

Best FIFA 22 young players in Rest of the World

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR
Caden Clark CAM/CM NY Red Bulls 66 86
Benjamin Sesko ST FC Red Bull Salzburg 68 86
Santiago Gimenez ST/CF/CAM Cruz Azul 71 86
Talles Magno LM/CF New York City FC 67 85
Karim Adeyemi ST FC Red Bull Salzburg 71 85
Jordan Larsson ST Spartak Moskva 77 84
Eric Martel CDM FK Austria Wien 66 84
Ziga Laci CB AEK Athens 68 83
Konstantinos Tzolakis GK Olympiacos CFP 67 83
Amar Dedic RB/LB RZ Pellets Wolfsberger 66 83
Marquinhos and Haaland in FIFA 21
Haaland has plenty of potential in FIFA 22’s career mode.

Of course, there are also plenty of players with potential outside of this top 20, though none that will reach as high as the players listed here.

So, if you have the chance to grab any of these stars during the transfer window, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

Don’t forget to check out our other guides as your diving into the latest FIFA title as well, and we’ll see you on the pitch.

