FIFA 22 wonderkids for Career Mode: Best young players with high potential

With players logging into FIFA 22 and booting up the revamped Career Mode for the first time, EA SPORTS has revealed the players with the highest potential ratings, and we’ve gathered together some of the best “wonderkids” from across the world you should be taking a look at.
The fun of FIFA’s Career Mode has always come from building your own championship squad and developing young players into beasts on the pitch.
Every player in FIFA Careers comes with a starting rating, and a maximum potential for how high their OVR can get. This is crucial info to know to build a championship Career Mode squad, and now EA has officially revealed the full list of highest potential ratings in FIFA 22.
Advertisement
Best FIFA 22 wonderkids to sign on Career Mode
You won’t be able to make cover star Kylian Mbappe, or any other pre-loaded player, into an OP 99 OVR machine in FIFA 22. But the PSG star, who starts at a 91 already, can advance to eventually become a 95 — higher than anyone else.
That’s not to say there’s not plenty of talent just waiting to be unlocked though. Take a look at Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, who starts at a measly 76, but can be brought up to a 90 OVR eventually with the right training, not too shabby.
You can take a look at the full list of the highest potential players in FIFA 22 Career Mode and their ratings right here, broken up by league:
Advertisement
Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in the Bundesliga
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Starting OVR
|Potential OVR
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|Borussia Dortmund
|88
|93
|Dayot Upamecano
|CB
|Bayern Munich
|82
|90
|Alphonso Davies
|LB/LM
|Bayern Munich
|82
|89
|Jude Bellingham
|CM/LM
|Borussia Dortmund
|79
|89
|Florian Wirtz
|CAM/CM
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|78
|89
|Jamal Musiala
|LM/CAM
|Bayern Munich
|76
|88
|Moussa Diaby
|LW/RW
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|81
|88
|Giovanni Reyna
|CAM/LM/RM
|Borussia Dortmund
|77
|87
|Florian Neuhaus
|CM
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|82
|87
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|CAM/LM
|RB Leipzig
|77
|87
Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in the Premier League
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Starting OVR
|Potential OVR
|Ederson
|GK
|Manchester City
|89
|91
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|RB
|Liverpool
|87
|92
|Ruben Dias
|CB
|Manchester City
|87
|91
|Jadon Sancho
|RM/CF/LM
|Machester United
|87
|91
|Aymeric Laporte
|CB
|Machester City
|86
|89
|Kai Havertz
|CAM/CF/CM
|Chelsea
|84
|92
|Phil Foden
|CAM/LW/CM
|Manchester City
|84
|92
|Ferran Torres
|RW/ST
|Manchester City
|82
|90
|Mason Mount
|CAM/CM/RW
|Chelsea
|83
|89
|Mason Greenwood
|RM/ST
|Manchester United
|78
|89
Best FIFA 22 young players in the Eredivisie
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Starting OVR
|Potential OVR
|Ryan Gravenberch
|CM/CDM
|Ajax
|78
|90
|Antony
|RW
|Ajax
|79
|88
|Noni Madueke
|RM/ST
|PSV
|77
|88
|Jurrien Timber
|CB/RB
|Ajax
|75
|86
|Mohammed Kudus
|CAM/CM
|Ajax
|77
|86
|Noussair Mazraoui
|RB
|Ajax
|80
|85
|Lisandro Martinez
|CB/LB/CDM
|Ajax
|79
|85
|Devyne Rensch
|RB
|Ajax
|73
|85
|Justin Bijlow
|GK
|Feyenoord
|77
|85
|Marcos Sensei
|CB
|Feyenoord
|79
|85
Best FIFA 22 young players in Ligue 1
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Starting OVR
|Potential OVR
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|PSG
|91
|95
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|GK
|PSG
|89
|93
|Marquinhos
|CB/CDM
|PSG
|87
|90
|Rayan Cherki
|RW/LW
|Olympique Lyonnais
|73
|88
|Nuno Mendes
|LWB/LB/LM
|PSG (on loan)
|78
|88
|Jeremy Doku
|RW/RM
|Stade Rennais FC
|77
|88
|Renato Sanches
|CM/RM
|LOSC Lille
|80
|86
|Jonathan David
|ST
|LOSC Lille
|78
|86
|Maxence Caqueret
|CM/CDM
|Olympique Lyonnais
|78
|86
|Boubacar Kamara
|CDM/CB
|Olympique de Marseille
|80
|86
Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in La Liga
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Starting OVR
|Potential OVR
|Jan Oblak
|GK
|Atletico Madrid
|91
|93
|Frenkie de Jong
|CM/CDM/CB
|FC Barcelona
|87
|92
|Joao Felix
|CF/ST
|Atletico Madrid
|83
|91
|Pedri
|CM
|FC Barcelona
|81
|91
|Ansu Fati
|LW
|FC Barcelona
|76
|90
|Vinicius Jr.
|LW
|Real Madrid
|80
|90
|Eder Millitao
|CB
|Real Madrid
|82
|89
|Eduardo Camavinga
|CM/CDM
|Real Madrid
|78
|89
|Rodrygo
|RW
|Real Madrid
|79
|88
|Takefusa Kubo
|RM/CM/CAM
|RCD Mallorca
|75
|88
Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in Championship
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Starting OVR
|Potential OVR
|Fabio Carvalho
|CAM/CM
|Fulham
|67
|86
|Abdallah Sima
|RM/ST
|Stoke City
|73
|86
|Jayden Bogle
|RWB/RB
|Sheffield United
|74
|85
|James Garner
|CDM/CM
|Nottingham Forest
|69
|84
|Mogan Rogers
|LW
|AFC Bournemouth
|66
|84
|Tyrhys Dolan
|RW/LW/ST
|Blackburn Rovers
|68
|83
|Levi Colwill
|CB
|Huddersfield Town
|66
|83
|Brennan Johnson
|RM/LM/CAM
|Nottingham Forest
|69
|82
|Louie Sibley
|CAM/RM
|Derby County
|68
|82
|Ian Maatsen
|LWB/LB
|Coventry City
|66
|82
Best FIFA 22 young players in Serie A
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Starting OVR
|Potential OVR
|Federico Chiesa
|RW/LW/RM
|Juventus
|83
|91
|Matthijs de Ligt
|CB
|Juventus
|85
|90
|Theo Hernandez
|LB
|AC Milan
|84
|90
|Alessandro Bastoni
|CB
|Inter
|80
|89
|Nicolo Barella
|CM
|Inter
|84
|89
|Dejan Kulusevski
|RW/CF
|Juventus
|81
|89
|Giacomo Raspadori
|ST
|Sassulo Calcio
|74
|88
|Moise Kean
|ST
|Juventus
|79
|87
|Victor Osimhen
|ST
|Napoli
|80
|87
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|LM/LW
|Sampdoria
|77
|87
Best FIFA 22 young players in Rest of the World
|Player
|Position
|Club
|Starting OVR
|Potential OVR
|Caden Clark
|CAM/CM
|NY Red Bulls
|66
|86
|Benjamin Sesko
|ST
|FC Red Bull Salzburg
|68
|86
|Santiago Gimenez
|ST/CF/CAM
|Cruz Azul
|71
|86
|Talles Magno
|LM/CF
|New York City FC
|67
|85
|Karim Adeyemi
|ST
|FC Red Bull Salzburg
|71
|85
|Jordan Larsson
|ST
|Spartak Moskva
|77
|84
|Eric Martel
|CDM
|FK Austria Wien
|66
|84
|Ziga Laci
|CB
|AEK Athens
|68
|83
|Konstantinos Tzolakis
|GK
|Olympiacos CFP
|67
|83
|Amar Dedic
|RB/LB
|RZ Pellets Wolfsberger
|66
|83
Of course, there are also plenty of players with potential outside of this top 20, though none that will reach as high as the players listed here.
So, if you have the chance to grab any of these stars during the transfer window, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.
Don’t forget to check out our other guides as your diving into the latest FIFA title as well, and we’ll see you on the pitch.
Best goalkeepers to buy | FIFA 22 World Cup mode | Best FIFA 22 Ultimate Team strikers | Player ratings | All Starhead updates | FUT Hero cards in Ultimate Team | FIFA 22 ICONs list & Hero cards | Hypermotion feature explained | FIFA 22 leaks | FIFA 22 Career Mode features
Advertisement