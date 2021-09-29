FIFA 22 wonderkids for Career Mode: Best young players with high potential

With players logging into FIFA 22 and booting up the revamped Career Mode for the first time, EA SPORTS has revealed the players with the highest potential ratings, and we’ve gathered together some of the best “wonderkids” from across the world you should be taking a look at.

The fun of FIFA’s Career Mode has always come from building your own championship squad and developing young players into beasts on the pitch.

Every player in FIFA Careers comes with a starting rating, and a maximum potential for how high their OVR can get. This is crucial info to know to build a championship Career Mode squad, and now EA has officially revealed the full list of highest potential ratings in FIFA 22.

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids to sign on Career Mode

You won’t be able to make cover star Kylian Mbappe, or any other pre-loaded player, into an OP 99 OVR machine in FIFA 22. But the PSG star, who starts at a 91 already, can advance to eventually become a 95 — higher than anyone else.

That’s not to say there’s not plenty of talent just waiting to be unlocked though. Take a look at Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, who starts at a measly 76, but can be brought up to a 90 OVR eventually with the right training, not too shabby.

You can take a look at the full list of the highest potential players in FIFA 22 Career Mode and their ratings right here, broken up by league:

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in the Bundesliga

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR Erling Haaland ST Borussia Dortmund 88 93 Dayot Upamecano CB Bayern Munich 82 90 Alphonso Davies LB/LM Bayern Munich 82 89 Jude Bellingham CM/LM Borussia Dortmund 79 89 Florian Wirtz CAM/CM Bayer 04 Leverkusen 78 89 Jamal Musiala LM/CAM Bayern Munich 76 88 Moussa Diaby LW/RW Bayer 04 Leverkusen 81 88 Giovanni Reyna CAM/LM/RM Borussia Dortmund 77 87 Florian Neuhaus CM Borussia Mönchengladbach 82 87 Dominik Szoboszlai CAM/LM RB Leipzig 77 87

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in the Premier League

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR Ederson GK Manchester City 89 91 Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool 87 92 Ruben Dias CB Manchester City 87 91 Jadon Sancho RM/CF/LM Machester United 87 91 Aymeric Laporte CB Machester City 86 89 Kai Havertz CAM/CF/CM Chelsea 84 92 Phil Foden CAM/LW/CM Manchester City 84 92 Ferran Torres RW/ST Manchester City 82 90 Mason Mount CAM/CM/RW Chelsea 83 89 Mason Greenwood RM/ST Manchester United 78 89

Best FIFA 22 young players in the Eredivisie

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR Ryan Gravenberch CM/CDM Ajax 78 90 Antony RW Ajax 79 88 Noni Madueke RM/ST PSV 77 88 Jurrien Timber CB/RB Ajax 75 86 Mohammed Kudus CAM/CM Ajax 77 86 Noussair Mazraoui RB Ajax 80 85 Lisandro Martinez CB/LB/CDM Ajax 79 85 Devyne Rensch RB Ajax 73 85 Justin Bijlow GK Feyenoord 77 85 Marcos Sensei CB Feyenoord 79 85

Best FIFA 22 young players in Ligue 1

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR Kylian Mbappe ST PSG 91 95 Gianluigi Donnarumma GK PSG 89 93 Marquinhos CB/CDM PSG 87 90 Rayan Cherki RW/LW Olympique Lyonnais 73 88 Nuno Mendes LWB/LB/LM PSG (on loan) 78 88 Jeremy Doku RW/RM Stade Rennais FC 77 88 Renato Sanches CM/RM LOSC Lille 80 86 Jonathan David ST LOSC Lille 78 86 Maxence Caqueret CM/CDM Olympique Lyonnais 78 86 Boubacar Kamara CDM/CB Olympique de Marseille 80 86

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in La Liga

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR Jan Oblak GK Atletico Madrid 91 93 Frenkie de Jong CM/CDM/CB FC Barcelona 87 92 Joao Felix CF/ST Atletico Madrid 83 91 Pedri CM FC Barcelona 81 91 Ansu Fati LW FC Barcelona 76 90 Vinicius Jr. LW Real Madrid 80 90 Eder Millitao CB Real Madrid 82 89 Eduardo Camavinga CM/CDM Real Madrid 78 89 Rodrygo RW Real Madrid 79 88 Takefusa Kubo RM/CM/CAM RCD Mallorca 75 88

Best FIFA 22 wonderkids in Championship

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR Fabio Carvalho CAM/CM Fulham 67 86 Abdallah Sima RM/ST Stoke City 73 86 Jayden Bogle RWB/RB Sheffield United 74 85 James Garner CDM/CM Nottingham Forest 69 84 Mogan Rogers LW AFC Bournemouth 66 84 Tyrhys Dolan RW/LW/ST Blackburn Rovers 68 83 Levi Colwill CB Huddersfield Town 66 83 Brennan Johnson RM/LM/CAM Nottingham Forest 69 82 Louie Sibley CAM/RM Derby County 68 82 Ian Maatsen LWB/LB Coventry City 66 82

Best FIFA 22 young players in Serie A

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR Federico Chiesa RW/LW/RM Juventus 83 91 Matthijs de Ligt CB Juventus 85 90 Theo Hernandez LB AC Milan 84 90 Alessandro Bastoni CB Inter 80 89 Nicolo Barella CM Inter 84 89 Dejan Kulusevski RW/CF Juventus 81 89 Giacomo Raspadori ST Sassulo Calcio 74 88 Moise Kean ST Juventus 79 87 Victor Osimhen ST Napoli 80 87 Mikkel Damsgaard LM/LW Sampdoria 77 87

Best FIFA 22 young players in Rest of the World

Player Position Club Starting OVR Potential OVR Caden Clark CAM/CM NY Red Bulls 66 86 Benjamin Sesko ST FC Red Bull Salzburg 68 86 Santiago Gimenez ST/CF/CAM Cruz Azul 71 86 Talles Magno LM/CF New York City FC 67 85 Karim Adeyemi ST FC Red Bull Salzburg 71 85 Jordan Larsson ST Spartak Moskva 77 84 Eric Martel CDM FK Austria Wien 66 84 Ziga Laci CB AEK Athens 68 83 Konstantinos Tzolakis GK Olympiacos CFP 67 83 Amar Dedic RB/LB RZ Pellets Wolfsberger 66 83

Of course, there are also plenty of players with potential outside of this top 20, though none that will reach as high as the players listed here.

So, if you have the chance to grab any of these stars during the transfer window, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

Don’t forget to check out our other guides as your diving into the latest FIFA title as well, and we’ll see you on the pitch.

