FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard promo: Release date, what is it, predictions

FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUT Freeze promotion appears to be back in a new form – Winter Wildcard. FIFA 21’s position-changing promo was very popular, and EA appears to be bringing it back. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 22’s Winter Wildcard promo.

EA are always finding ways to make Ultimate Team desirable and keep players coming back for more. With the dodgy market in FIFA 22 this year, tons of promos are great for giving value to many cards and make packs worth opening.

We’ve already seen a ton of promos in FIFA 22 already, including Rulebreakers and Signature Signings. The most recent one, FUT Versus, hasn’t proved to be that popular, but a potential Winter Wildcard one should be.

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard release date

Even though the promo has yet to be officially revealed by EA, Winter Wildcard is heavily-rumored to be the next promotion. We expect it to arrive on Friday, 17 December at around 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET.

This should begin a great little period before Xmas where many of them are packed or are gained through SBCs and special challenges. It should hopefully rival some of the great promotions seen in FIFA 22 already.

What is FIFA 22’s Winter Wildcard promo?

Winter Wildcard is supposed to be the position change promo that FUT Versus was expected to be. A batch of special cards that changes the base position for a player to another area of the pitch, and gives them a stat boost.

For example, FUT Freeze 21 gave Mane a ST card compared to his normal LW card and Wan-Bissaka got a CB card in addition to his regular RB card. They both already had attributes that suited these positions, but by officially changing their position, it opens up the door to new squad and chemistry opportunities.

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard SBCs

As with every promotion, we expect some tasty SBCs to drop alongside Winter Wildcard. This is usually a one-off promo card that can’t be packed or purchased on the market and will have to be earned.

Again, we’re not 100% sure if this will be the case, but we’ll update this guide once we know more.

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard predictions

The rumored headline name for the Winter Wildcard promotion is Brazilian superstar Neymar. Typically, the Paris Saint-German Winger gets at least one super-duper promo card per season, and this could be his time.

The position changes usually make sense for a player’s stats, maybe giving them a little boost, whilst allowing a seamless transition to a nearby position.

Here’s a fun list of names we could see get a Winter Wildcard:

Neymar Jr. : LW -> CAM

: LW -> CAM Mohamed Salah : RW -> ST

: RW -> ST Paul Pogba : CM -> CB

: CM -> CB Ferland Mendy : LB -> CB

: LB -> CB Trent Alexander-Arnold: RB -> CM

RB -> CM Marquinhos: CB -> CDM

CB -> CDM Kyle Walker: RB -> CB

Obviously, these are just purely speculative, but they are top players that could undergo big transformations if EA decides to tinker with their position.

