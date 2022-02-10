How to complete FIFA 22 Saliba Future Stars SBC: cost & solutions

A new FIFA 22 Future Stars SBC dropped on February 9 with Marseille’s rising talent William Saliba getting the nod from EA SPORTS. The French CB has gotten a massive boost, and we’ve got the best solutions at the cheapest cost if you want to complete his SBC.

If you’ve been a bit disappointed in some of the Future Stars SBCs so far in FIFA 22, there’ll be no such disappointment for players in William Saliba’s card. The 20-year-old Marseille defender is getting a big upgrade in one of the more worthwhile challenges this promotion.

He’s a great defensive upgrade in almost every team, but especially those running a tight-knit Ligue 1 squad. Here’s how you can complete the Saliba Future Stars SBC in FIFA 22, with a list of the best solutions at the lowest cost.

FIFA 22 Saliba Future Stars SBC

Saliba Future Stars in-game stats

William Saliba’s Future Stars SBC card is a massive improvement on his first FIFA 22 entry, shooting up from 75 overall to 88. The upgrades are also pretty even across all of his stats, bringing his Pace, Defending, and Physicality up above 80 each ⁠— decent for a center back.

What makes him stand out though his some of his Passing stats ⁠— both his Short and Long Passing are above 84, meaning you can flex him towards more of a midfield role with a Shadow chemistry style.

Shadow pushes his Pace and Defending to 93 and 96 respectively, including 99 Interceptions and Standing Tackle. Partnered with 89 Physicality and his 6’4” frame, Saliba’s Future Stars SBC card is a threat anywhere in the back half.

How to complete FIFA 22 Saliba Future Stars SBC

William Saliba’s Future Stars SBC isn’t as cheap as some of the others as you’ll need to dish out three squads worth of fodder to pick up the Frenchman. However, none of the challenges are all too punishing.

We’ve got the breakdown of each individual FIFA 22 Saliba Future Stars SBC solution below, curated to find the cheapest cost possible.

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Cost: 33,000 to 35,000 coins

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Cost: 63,000 to 73,000 coins

Future Stars

Future Stars players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Cost: 100,000 to 110,000 coins

FIFA 22 Saliba Future Stars SBC cost

The squads might not be hard to build for Saliba’s Future Stars SBC card, but the cost can rack up. The French defender’s big upgrade will set you back around 220,000 to 240,000 coins depending on your platform.

Playstation: 219,000

219,000 Xbox: 218,000

218,000 PC: 236,000

However, given the card’s phenomenal stats ⁠— especially when boosted by a chemistry style ⁠— it could be a worthwhile investment for your Ligue 1 squad just before the end-of-cycle boom.

You have until February 16, 2022 to complete the Saliba Future Stars SBC, so make up your mind quickly and get cracking if you want to pick up the promising talent.