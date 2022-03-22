FIFA 22 Update 8 patch notes: Skill Moves fixes, auto switching update

The FIFA 22 Update 8 is here and brings a fix for the Drag To Drag Skill Move and a host of other bugs. Here are the full patch notes.

EA Sports have been pumping out some major updates for FIFA 22 the last few months. Devs have patched everything from stadium glitches causing to crazy goalies and impossible driven passes.

These patches have gone a long way to fixing some of the game’s biggest issues. Update 8 isn’t as massive, but still attempts to fix some lingering issues.

Here’s what’s in FIFA 22 Title Update 8 and the full patch notes.

FIFA 22 Drag To Drag Skill Move change

The big change in FIFA 22 update #8 is to the Drag to Drag skill move, which can now be interrupted earlier in the animation after being performed with the right analog input.

This should make things easier on defending players looking to break up attacking plays, while players attempting to pull off Drag to Drag will have to be a bit more careful.

A change some players will be happy about is EA finally addressing some of the issues with automatically switching between players.

Specifically, EA says they’ve fixed how it works for the defense when an attacking player is performing a cross.

Auto Switching did not occur as expected for the defending team if their controlled player was Containing, which was very annoying to have to deal with. Hopefully, it should be a thing of the past after the update.

You can find the full patch notes for FIFA 22 Title Update #8 down below:

FIFA 22 Title Update #8

Gameplay



Made the following change:

The Drag To Drag Skill Move can be interrupted earlier in the animation after being performed with the right analog input.

Addressed the following issues:

When the attacking player was performing a cross, Auto Switching did not occur as expected for the defending team if their controlled player was Containing.

When a goal was scored in the last moment of a match, it wasn’t being counted towards the result in some rare instances.

When playing Co-Op, the initial kick off pass animation was taking slightly longer than intended.

In some rare situations, the goalkeeper rushed towards the ball carrier without being requested to do so.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

VOLTA ARCADE could display as being unavailable even when it was available.

In some cases, a red ball could have been used on a red surface, making it difficult to view the ball.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

Club and Virtual Pro information could disappear from the UI after sending Drop-In invites. This was a visual issue only.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes: