FIFA 22 Update 7 patch notes: gameplay changes, audio issues fix

The FIFA 22 Update 7 patch notes are here and bring with them a new skill animation, along with new portraits for some players and much-needed bug fixes for the game.

EA Sports have been pumping out major updates for FIFA 22 the last couple of months. The devs have touched everything from stadium glitches causing visibility issues to more impactful changes to goalies and driven passes.

These patches have gone a long way to fixing some of the game’s biggest issues. With that said, Update 7 is going to be much smaller in terms of what it’s actually bringing to the game.

Advertisement

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming FIFA 22 patch that should hit the live servers soon.

FIFA 22 new skill move animation

The headline change in the FIFA 22 update is a new skill move animation that will trigger when doing a Heel Chop.

“Added a new Skill Move animation that occurs when performing a Heel Chop diagonally behind the face angle of the ball carrier.”

Read more: FIFA 22 reveals Apex Legends x FUT collaboration

Footballers with a three-star skills rating can pull off the trick, and players should notice a different animation when performing it away from in front of the ball carrier.

FIFA audio fix

The FIFA 22 devs are addressing an annoying interaction between EA Trax and EATV videos that mixed their audios when seeing it in fullscreen.

Advertisement

Read more: How to complete FIFA 22 Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday SBC

While not the direst of fixes, EA cleaned up the A/V issue that affected the EATV offerings which will now hopefully be resolved.

Take a look at the FIFA 22 Update 7 patch notes below that should be a quick download for most players.

FIFA 22 Update 7 patch notes

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Added a new Skill Move animation that occurs when performing a Heel Chop diagonally behind the face angle of the ball carrier.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some player portraits.

Addressed the following issue: