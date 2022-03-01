FIFA 22 update 6.1 patch notes: Gameplay, Ultimate Team & Career Mode changes

EA Sports have released FIFA 22 Update 6.1 for PC, with PlayStation Xbox consoles set to follow suit. It fixes visibility issues with Stamford Bridge stadium and makes changes to how certain skill moves work.

FIFA 22 is constantly being treated to gameplay updates, some of which spell drastic changes across the game’s many modes. In 2022 already, players have seen major tweaks to the gameplay that greeted them back in October.

January’s update buffed goalkeepers while making overpowered driven passes less effective. Then, February’s patch fixed a frustrating issue where the ball bounced away after an interception, which had been causing chaos in players’ defenses.

Update 6.1 is live now, solving an issue with nighttime games at Stamford Bridge which saw the pitch go entirely dark, as well as bringing update 6’s many changes to the PlayStation and Xbox versions. Check out the full FIFA 22 Update 6.1 patch notes, below:

FIFA 22 Update 6.1 patch notes

Title Update 6.1 is now available for the PC (Origin/Steam) version of FIFA 22 and addresses the issue below.

Nighttime matches played in the Stamford Bridge stadium did not display correctly.

Title Update #6.1 will soon be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of FIFA 22, and it will include changes previously introduced in Title Update #6 for the PC (Origin/Steam) version of FIFA 22.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

If a significantly large amount of Packs was present in the My Packs tab in the FUT Store, only a small amount of Packs would be displayed until the number was reduced.

In some rare situations, the mouse cursor could not be moved in the menus.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Stepovers and flicks cannot be performed for 500 milliseconds after initiating a Player Run. This change is intended to prevent the aforementioned Skill Moves from clashing with the ability to choose a direction for the requested Player Run.



Addressed the following issues:

Following the activation of Player Lock with the input being performed at an angle, the first Player Switch would not occur and had to be performed again.

In some rare situations when shooting after a Skill Move, the shot would not be as accurate as intended.

If the Right Stick Switching option was set to Player Rotation, a right stick player switch could not be done after activating Player Lock.

In some cases, sliding tackles could be incorrectly called as a foul depending on which area of the defender’s body made contact with the ball.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Manager interviews did not always impact Team Morale.

The Asian International Cup did not feature the correctly placed team from the Indian Super League.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Made the following changes:

Added 2 new Party Games to VOLTA ARCADE. These will only be available following a server update.

The One Button control option is not usable in VOLTA ARCADE and will default players to the Classic option.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

When selecting the Next Match option following the completion of a match, a pop up saying that the match search failed could appear.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, boots, flags, banners, scarves, player portraits, commentary lines, corner flags, stadia, balls, and ad boards.

Added and updated a total of 24 new star heads. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.



Addressed the following issues: