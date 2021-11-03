FIFA 22 Update #3 patch notes: Referee buffs, Second-half lag issues solved

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 patch for the PC version — Update #3 — that fixes issues with referees, lag, and more. It will be available on consoles down the road, too. Here are all the details.

FIFA 22 Title Update #3 was announced on November 2. The most notable changes revolve around issues with referee decision-making and server stability. However, it also fixes some things with goalkeepers, own goals, and more.

The patch is expected to go live on the PC version in the next few days. It will also come to console versions at a later date, too. Let’s take a look at the patch notes in more detail, starting with the biggest changes.

FIFA 22 improved referee advantage calls

Referees in FIFA 22 have been subject to two major issues. First, they didn’t always call for a foul when the goalkeeper makes illegal contact with the ball carrier, even though it was justified. Second, they often incorrectly canceled advantages.

Fortunately, these issues have been fixed in the latest title update. The referees received a much-needed buff in the decision-making department, making them more reasonable and effective in these types of instances.

FIFA 22 second-half lag issues fixed

FIFA 22 players have been experiencing lag issues that only seem to happen in the second half. It’s something that has cropped up multiple times. EA SPORTS acknowledged it and confirmed they were looking into it.

Now, it seems like they’ve finally fixed it in the latest patch. The patch notes say: “Addressed some stability issues that could occur during the 2nd half.” They didn’t elaborate on the details, but the issue has been solved.

That’s not all, though. The patch also included a slew of other changes and improvements, including fixing issues with goalkeepers overcommitting, own goals registering as a shot on target, and more.

The full list of patch notes for FIFA 22 Title Update #3 can be found below:

FIFA 22 Update 3 patch notes

Gameplay

Addressed the following issues.

In a rare situation, the ball could be moved during a free kick without play resuming for both sides.

In some situations, the referee did not call for a foul after the goalkeeper made illegal contact with the ball carrier.

Addressed some stability issues that could occur during the 2nd half.

Sometimes, goalkeepers were jumping too far forward when attempting to make a diving save. These jumping animations did not affect a goalkeeper’s ability to make saves.

In some instances, the referee incorrectly cancelled their advantage call, resulting in an unintended set piece.

When playing as a locked player, the opposition’s defensive line could have continued following the locked player deep into their own half, even when it was not beneficial to do so.

Own goals could have sometimes registered as a Shot On Target for the scoring side.

Career Mode

Made the following change:

Added a Change Team Sheet shortcut on the Training Hub, enabling the manager to quickly cycle between Team Sheets for Training Drills.

When getting transferred to a new club in Player Career, Pros with an OVR of 86 and higher will immediately be a part of the starting XI.

Addressed the following issues:

Career Mode progression could have been lost between play sessions depending on how the mode was exited. When exiting Career Mode, the save pop up has been updated to have Save and Quit as the first option as it allows players to manually choose their save slot.

In Player Career, the Avoid Conceding objective UI did not display correctly.

In Player Career, the player controlled Pro could become a member of the starting XI unintentionally quickly.

Volta Football

Made the following change:

Added 2 new party games to VOLTA ARCADE. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.

Added a shortcut for deallocating all Skill Points used in the Skill Tree.

Added an audio cue that plays when there’s a new leader in VOLTA ARCADE party games.

Addressed the following issues:

When playing VOLTA BATTLES through Activities, the opposing Squad OVR could display an incorrect number.

The Signature Ability button callout did not always display during matches when the Signature Ability was ready to be activated.

When selecting an AI controlled teammate in the Change Outfit menu found in the Store and browsing the available items, the player’s Avatar could be displayed instead.

The ball could have sometimes traveled through the Musical Nets VOLTA ARCADE party game.

During the Wall Ball VOLTA ARCADE party game, the white shooting limit line will now display as red when the player controlled Avatar crosses it.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur when playing a VOLTA FOOTBALL Survival match.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some badges, commentary lines, kits, banners, flags, broadcast packages, stadia, pre-match scenes, and tifos.

Updated 31 starheads and 1 new starhead. This will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.



Addressed the following issues: