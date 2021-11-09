FIFA 22 TOTW 8 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 8 will be dropping into packs soon and after a stellar week of action, it could be a stacked set of cards. Here are our TOTW predictions.

After a hectic week of real-world action, the countdown to FIFA 22 Team of the Week 8 is well underway as we could see a few second in-forms being dished out to some big names.

In terms of the big games that fall into consideration for this round of TOTW cards, Manchester City took derby day glory after comfortably dispatching of Manchester United. West Ham United continued their surge up the Premier League table with a win over Liverpool while Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund both slipped up in their pursuit of domestic glory.

Players from these games all feature in our predictions for Team of the Week 8, and if we’re spot on, Ultimate Team could get shook up with some tasty cards.

Headlining our predictions this week are Neymar, Joao Cancelo, Leon Goretzka, oni Kroos, and Christopher Nkunku. As we said, it could be quite stacked.

Read More: EA to lose Diego Maradona from FIFA 22 ICON roster after messy legal dispute

Neymar should grab his first in-form of the season after bagging two goals for PSG against Bordeaux. With two first-half assists and a clean sheet, Cancelo looks nailed on to represent Man City in TOTW 8 while Nkunku should also pick up his third boosted card of the campaign.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Pablo Fornals, Jorge Jota, and Jonathan Clauss. Fornals was central to West Ham’s win over Liverpool, getting on the scoresheet too. Jota bagged twice for Celtic and chipped in with an assist in a man of the Match display. As for Clauss, he matched Jota’s contribution for RC Lens but from right-back, so he seems a shoo-in.

FIFA 22 TOTW 8 Predictions | Team of the Week 8

GK: Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach GK: Jonas Omlin – Montpellier

– Montpellier GK: Jeremías Ledesma – Cadiz

– Cadiz RB: Jonathan Clauss – RC Lens

– RC Lens RWB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

– Juventus LB: Marcos Acuña – Sevilla

– Sevilla LB: Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

– Manchester City CB: Mattia Caldara – Venezia

– Venezia CB: Goncalo Inacio – Sporting Lisbon

– Sporting Lisbon CB: Bart Vriends – Sparta Rotterdam

– Sparta Rotterdam CB: Steven Caulker – Gaziantep FK

– Gaziantep FK CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich CM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CM: Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace CM: Sergi Darder – Espanyol

– Espanyol CM: Joao Pedro – CD Tondela

– CD Tondela CAM: Pablo Fornals – West Ham United

– West Ham United CAM: Sebastian Blanco – Portland Timbers

– Portland Timbers RM: Edin Visca – Başakşehir

– Başakşehir RM: Arnaud Nordin – Saint Etienne

– Saint Etienne RW: Jorge Jota – Celtic

– Celtic LM: Neeskens Kebano – Fulham

– Fulham LW: Pedro – Lazio

– Lazio LW: Everton – Benfica

– Benfica LW: Neymar – PSG

– PSG CF: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo

– Celta Vigo ST: Julian Alvarez – River Plate

– River Plate ST: Yoshinori Muto – Vissel Kobe

– Vissel Kobe ST: Kieffer Moore – Cardiff City

– Cardiff City ST: Hugo Duro – Valencia

FIFA 22 TOTW 8 release time & date

Unless something causes EA SPORTS to make a change, Team of the Week 8 will be dropping into Ultimate Team packs on Wednesday, November 10 at 6 pm GMT.

As we’ve seen in the last few weeks, some TOTW cards have surfaced earlier than planned, and if that happens with Team of the Week 8, you’ll be able to find them in our weekly reveal hub.