FIFA 22 TOTW 8 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 8 will be dropping into packs soon and after a stellar week of action, it could be a stacked set of cards. Here are our TOTW predictions.
After a hectic week of real-world action, the countdown to FIFA 22 Team of the Week 8 is well underway as we could see a few second in-forms being dished out to some big names.
In terms of the big games that fall into consideration for this round of TOTW cards, Manchester City took derby day glory after comfortably dispatching of Manchester United. West Ham United continued their surge up the Premier League table with a win over Liverpool while Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund both slipped up in their pursuit of domestic glory.
Advertisement
Players from these games all feature in our predictions for Team of the Week 8, and if we’re spot on, Ultimate Team could get shook up with some tasty cards.
Headlining our predictions this week are Neymar, Joao Cancelo, Leon Goretzka, oni Kroos, and Christopher Nkunku. As we said, it could be quite stacked.
Neymar should grab his first in-form of the season after bagging two goals for PSG against Bordeaux. With two first-half assists and a clean sheet, Cancelo looks nailed on to represent Man City in TOTW 8 while Nkunku should also pick up his third boosted card of the campaign.
Advertisement
Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Pablo Fornals, Jorge Jota, and Jonathan Clauss. Fornals was central to West Ham’s win over Liverpool, getting on the scoresheet too. Jota bagged twice for Celtic and chipped in with an assist in a man of the Match display. As for Clauss, he matched Jota’s contribution for RC Lens but from right-back, so he seems a shoo-in.
FIFA 22 TOTW 8 Predictions | Team of the Week 8
- GK: Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach
- GK: Jonas Omlin – Montpellier
- GK: Jeremías Ledesma – Cadiz
- RB: Jonathan Clauss – RC Lens
- RWB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus
- LB: Marcos Acuña – Sevilla
- LB: Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
- CB: Mattia Caldara – Venezia
- CB: Goncalo Inacio – Sporting Lisbon
- CB: Bart Vriends – Sparta Rotterdam
- CB: Steven Caulker – Gaziantep FK
- CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
- CM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
- CM: Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace
- CM: Sergi Darder – Espanyol
- CM: Joao Pedro – CD Tondela
- CAM: Pablo Fornals – West Ham United
- CAM: Sebastian Blanco – Portland Timbers
- RM: Edin Visca – Başakşehir
- RM: Arnaud Nordin – Saint Etienne
- RW: Jorge Jota – Celtic
- LM: Neeskens Kebano – Fulham
- LW: Pedro – Lazio
- LW: Everton – Benfica
- LW: Neymar – PSG
- CF: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
- ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo
- ST: Julian Alvarez – River Plate
- ST: Yoshinori Muto – Vissel Kobe
- ST: Kieffer Moore – Cardiff City
- ST: Hugo Duro – Valencia
The @KMbappe ↔️ @neymarjr connection! 🤩 #PasseDé presented by Autohero 📺#FCGBPSG pic.twitter.com/faSAaCqR39
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 8, 2021
FIFA 22 TOTW 8 release time & date
Unless something causes EA SPORTS to make a change, Team of the Week 8 will be dropping into Ultimate Team packs on Wednesday, November 10 at 6 pm GMT.
As we’ve seen in the last few weeks, some TOTW cards have surfaced earlier than planned, and if that happens with Team of the Week 8, you’ll be able to find them in our weekly reveal hub.
Advertisement