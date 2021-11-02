FIFA 22 TOTW 7 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 7 will be hitting Ultimate Team before you know it, and if our TOTW predictions are right, it could be a nice squad.

With the real-world temperature getting a little colder as the calendar flips over into November, EA SPORTS are beginning to heat things up in FIFA 22.

The Rulebreakers promo made a return and brought about some stellar cards with upgrades for Erling Haaland, Casemiro, and others. November also signals the start of the Don’t Stop Till You’re 99 promo featuring Adidas athletes, and we get a little closer to FUTMAS as well as Team of the Year.

Before we sink our teeth into another big promo, though, Team of the Week 7 will be making its way into Ultimate Team, and the fresh squad could be pretty solid if our predictions are anything to come by.

Headlining our Team of the Week picks this week are Vinicius Jr, Thomas Muller, Reece James, Angel Di Maria, and Yannick Carrasco. As we said, this week shouldn’t lack firepower.

Should both Vinicius Jr and Muller make the cut, that would mark their second in-forms of the season already, but their displays this week are well worthy of being rewarded. As for James, he’s nailed on after two goals and a clean sheet for Chelsea against Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, we’re tipping Conor Gallagher to be rewarded for his part in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Manchester City. Porto’s Luis Diaz is a worthy nod for an upgrade after his goal and assist. Inter Milan’s Joaquin Correa is also in the running for an upgrade following his brace in Inter’s 2-0 win over Udinese.

FIFA 22 TOTW 7 Predictions | Team of the Week 7

GK: Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal

– Arsenal GK: Kevin Trapp – Eintracht Frankfurt

– Eintracht Frankfurt GK: Mathew Ryan – Real Sociedad

– Real Sociedad RWB: Reece James – Chelsea

– Chelsea RB: James Tarvernier – Rangers

– Rangers CB: Simon Kjaer – AC Milan

– AC Milan CB: Diego Carlos – Sevilla

– Sevilla CB: Florian Grillitsch – Hoffenheim

– Hoffenheim CDM: Fabian – Napoli

– Napoli CDM: Sergiy Sydorchuk – Dynamo Kiev

– Dynamo Kiev CM: Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

– Lyon CM: Enis Bardhi – Levante

– Levante RM: Junya Ito – KRC Genk

– KRC Genk RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG

– PSG LM: Valentin Eysseric – Kasimpasa

– Kasimpasa LM: Yannick Carrasco – Atletico Madrid

– Atletico Madrid LW: Luis Diaz – Porto

– Porto LW: Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CAM: Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew

– Columbus Crew CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – AS Roma

– AS Roma CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich CF: Bart Ramselaar – FC Utretch

– FC Utretch CF: Joaquin Correa – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan ST: Andy Delort – OGC Nice

– OGC Nice ST: Alassane Plea – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach ST: Carlos Vinícius – PSV Eidenhoven

– PSV Eidenhoven ST: Aleksandar Mitrovic – Fulham

– Fulham ST: Dušan Vlahovic – Fiorentina

– Fiorentina ST: Andrei Ivan – Universitatea Craiova

• 5 Premier League starts

• 4 goals

• 5 Premier League starts
• 4 goals
• 2 assists
A goal involvement every 62 minutes… Reece James

FIFA 22 TOTW 7 time & date

Unless something prompts a change from EA SPORTS, you can expect to see Team of the Week 7 in packs at 6 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 3.

Over the last few weeks, the full squad list has leaked out ahead of time, so if it does so again this week, we’ll update our TOTW reveal hub. So, make sure you check that out.