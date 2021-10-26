FIFA 22 TOTW 6 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 is on to a new week of promos and changes in Ultimate Team, and that means a new TOTW. So, here are our predictions for Team of the Week 6.
Just as the action continues to get better and better in FIFA 22, things are hotting up in the real world counterpart as well.
In the round of the games that fall into Team of the Week consideration this week, Liverpool stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford with a 5-0 drubbing. Real Madrid claimed victory in the first El Clasico of the season, downing Barcelona 2-1, and Bayern Munich continued their Bundesliga dominance with a rampaging 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Players from each of these games feature in our TOTW 6 predictions, and if they’re anything to go by, this week could see some juicy new cards added to the mix.
Headlining our Team of the Week predictions this time around are Mohamed Salah, Dayot Upamencao, Mason Mount, David Alaba, and Phil Foden. We said it could be a spicy one.
- Read More: Don’t stop till you’re 99 Adidas FUT promo
Salah and Mount are shoo-ins thanks to their respective hat-tricks, with the Liverpool forward eligible for a Recordbreakers card after becoming the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history. Upamecano and Alaba both nodded in vital goals are should make the cut, while Foden was dazzling for Manchester City.
Elsewhere, Josh King came back to haunt Everton, bagging a hat-trick for Watford, so he’s in. Sebastian Coates, Ismael Bennacer, and Emre Can were all in fine form and got on the scoresheet, and should receive upgrades.
FIFA 22 TOTW 6 Predictions | Team of the Week 6
- GK: Lukasz Fabianski – West Ham United
- GK: Mark Flekken – Freiburg
- GK: Manuel Riemann – VFL Bochum
- LB: Thomas Ouwejan – Schalke
- LWB: Malte Amundsen – New York City FC
- RWB: Youcef Atal – OGC Nice
- RB: Darnell Furlong – West Bromwich Albion
- CB: Dayot Upamecano – Bayern Munich
- CB: William Saliba – Marseille
- CB: David Alaba – Real Madrid
- CB: Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon
- CM: Isamel Bennacer – AC Milan
- CM: Emre Can – Borussia Dortmund
- CM: Arnaud Lusamba – Amiens
- CAM: Mason Mount – Chelsea
- CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Leipzig
- LM: Steven Zuber – AEK Athens
- LM: Maxwell Cornet – Burnley
- LW: Rochinha – Vitória SC
- LW: Dusan Tadic – Ajax
- RM: Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria
- RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- CF: Phil Foden – Manchester City
- ST: Kevin Volland – AS Monaco
- ST: Josh King – Watford
- ST: Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona
- ST: Jonathan Burkardt – FSV Mainz
- ST: Mehdi Taremi – Porto
- ST: Veton Berisha – Viking FK
- ST: Erik Expósito – Śląsk Wrocław
🇪🇬 @MoSalah (107)
🇨🇮 @didierdrogba (104)
The highest-scoring African player in #PL history. pic.twitter.com/o7uG9ILU3e
— Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2021
FIFA 22 TOTW 6 release date & time
As for when you’ll be able to get your hands on the new set of Team of the Week cards, they’ll drop into Ultimate Team on Wednesday, October 27 at 6 pm GMT. If anything changes from EA on that front, we’ll let you know.
In recent weeks, we’ve seen that some TOTW cards have managed to slip out early in leaks, and if that happens this week, you’ll be able to find them in our Team of the Week hub.
