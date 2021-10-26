FIFA 22 TOTW 6 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 is on to a new week of promos and changes in Ultimate Team, and that means a new TOTW. So, here are our predictions for Team of the Week 6.

Just as the action continues to get better and better in FIFA 22, things are hotting up in the real world counterpart as well.

In the round of the games that fall into Team of the Week consideration this week, Liverpool stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford with a 5-0 drubbing. Real Madrid claimed victory in the first El Clasico of the season, downing Barcelona 2-1, and Bayern Munich continued their Bundesliga dominance with a rampaging 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Players from each of these games feature in our TOTW 6 predictions, and if they’re anything to go by, this week could see some juicy new cards added to the mix.

Headlining our Team of the Week predictions this time around are Mohamed Salah, Dayot Upamencao, Mason Mount, David Alaba, and Phil Foden. We said it could be a spicy one.

Salah and Mount are shoo-ins thanks to their respective hat-tricks, with the Liverpool forward eligible for a Recordbreakers card after becoming the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history. Upamecano and Alaba both nodded in vital goals are should make the cut, while Foden was dazzling for Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Josh King came back to haunt Everton, bagging a hat-trick for Watford, so he’s in. Sebastian Coates, Ismael Bennacer, and Emre Can were all in fine form and got on the scoresheet, and should receive upgrades.

FIFA 22 TOTW 6 Predictions | Team of the Week 6

GK: Lukasz Fabianski – West Ham United

– West Ham United GK: Mark Flekken – Freiburg

– Freiburg GK: Manuel Riemann – VFL Bochum

– VFL Bochum LB: Thomas Ouwejan – Schalke

– Schalke LWB: Malte Amundsen – New York City FC

– New York City FC RWB: Youcef Atal – OGC Nice

– OGC Nice RB: Darnell Furlong – West Bromwich Albion

– West Bromwich Albion CB: Dayot Upamecano – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich CB: William Saliba – Marseille

– Marseille CB: David Alaba – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CB: Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon

– Sporting Lisbon CM: Isamel Bennacer – AC Milan

– AC Milan CM: Emre Can – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund CM: Arnaud Lusamba – Amiens

– Amiens CAM: Mason Mount – Chelsea

– Chelsea CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig LM: Steven Zuber – AEK Athens

– AEK Athens LM: Maxwell Cornet – Burnley

– Burnley LW: Rochinha – Vitória SC

– Vitória SC LW: Dusan Tadic – Ajax

– Ajax RM: Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria

– Sampdoria RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

– Liverpool CF: Phil Foden – Manchester City

– Manchester City ST: Kevin Volland – AS Monaco

– AS Monaco ST: Josh King – Watford

– Watford ST: Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona

– Hellas Verona ST: Jonathan Burkardt – FSV Mainz

– FSV Mainz ST: Mehdi Taremi – Porto

– Porto ST: Veton Berisha – Viking FK

– Viking FK ST: Erik Expósito – Śląsk Wrocław

FIFA 22 TOTW 6 release date & time

As for when you’ll be able to get your hands on the new set of Team of the Week cards, they’ll drop into Ultimate Team on Wednesday, October 27 at 6 pm GMT. If anything changes from EA on that front, we’ll let you know.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen that some TOTW cards have managed to slip out early in leaks, and if that happens this week, you’ll be able to find them in our Team of the Week hub.