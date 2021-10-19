FIFA 22 TOTW 5 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 is full steam ahead into another week of new cards in Ultimate Team, starting with a fresh batch of Team of the Week players. So, here are our TOTW 5 predictions.

We’re now a few weeks into the FIFA 22 cycle and EA SPORTS have already started making some changes to Ultimate Team.

Alongside the release of some new cards from the Road to the Knockouts promo, we’ve also had a live balancing change to address the “broken” long finesse shots that had frustrated players.

One thing that never changes, though, is the weekly drop of Team of the Week, and after another pulsating round of fixtures, we’ve got some predictions for TOTW 5.

Headlining our predictions for this week are Erling Haaland, Roberto Firmino, Bernado Silva, Edouard Mendy, and Serge Gnabry. That’s right, it could be a pretty big one this week.

After his hat-trick against Watford, Firmino is a shoo-in for TOTW 5, while both Haaland and Gnabry should be rewarded for their braces against Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively. Mendy helped Chelsea take all three points against Brentford with a few match-winning saves in the second half.

Elsewhere we’ve also got nods for Mateo Guendouzi, Josip Iličić, and Jason Denayer. Guendouzi lifted Marseille to a 4-1 rout over Lorient, so he should be in. Iličić struck twice for Atalanta against Empoli, so he deserves an upgrade. As for Denayer, the Belgian was in top form against Monaco, keeping a clean sheet and scoring at the other end.

FIFA 22 TOTW 5 predictions | Team of the Week 5

GK: Edouard Mendy – Chelsea

– Chelsea GK: Marco Silvestri – Udinese

– Udinese GK: Herve Koffi – Charleroi

– Charleroi RB: Giulian Biancone – Troyes

– Troyes RWB: Damian Suarez – Getafe

– Getafe LB: Oscar Wendt – IFK Goteborg

– IFK Goteborg LWB: James McClean – Wigan Athletic

– Wigan Athletic CB: Jason Denayer – Lyon

– Lyon CB: Angelo Ogbonna – West Ham United

– West Ham United CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos – VFB Stuttgart

– VFB Stuttgart CDM: Mateo Guendouzi – Marseille

– Marseille CM: Ibrahima Sissoko – Strasbourg

– Strasbourg CM: Youri Tielemans – Leicester City

– Leicester City CM: Ruud Vormer – Club Brugge

– Club Brugge CM: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

– Manchester City RM: Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich RW: Kaoru Mitoma – Royale Union Saint-Gillo

– Royale Union Saint-Gillo RW: Pedro Santos – Columbus Crew

– Columbus Crew LM: Cody Gakpo – PSV

– PSV LW: Jesper Karlsson – AZ Alkmaar

– AZ Alkmaar LW: Tete – Shakhtar Donetsk

– Shakhtar Donetsk CAM: Anastasios Bakasetas – Trabzonspor

– Trabzonspor CAM: Jamie Paterson – Swansea City

– Swansea City CF: Darwin Quintero – Houston Dynamo

– Houston Dynamo CF: Joao Pedro – Cagliari

– Cagliari ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund ST: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool

– Liverpool ST: Josip Iličić – Atalanta (Bergamo Calcio)

– Atalanta (Bergamo Calcio) ST: Ihlas Bebou – Hoffenheim

– Hoffenheim ST: Carlitos – Panathinaikos

– Panathinaikos ST: Cristian Arango – LAFC

FIFA 22 TOTW 5 release date & time

Unless something drastic happens and EA is forced to change things, Team of the Week 5 will be dropping into Ultimate Team at 6 PM (GMT) on Wednesday, October 20.

As we’ve seen in the last few weeks, some cards have been leaked early, and if that happens with TOTW 5, we’ll update our FIFA 22 TOTW hub.