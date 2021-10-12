FIFA 22 TOTW 4 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 4 will be arriving in Ultimate Team before long, and after some brilliant international contests, TOTW 3 could be spicy.
After a few weeks of domestic football, some leagues across the globe have taken a pause while a fresh set of international fixtures have been completed.
Some nations have played friendlies while others have ramped up their World Cup Qualifying campaigns, but they all count the same when it comes to picking out potential Team of the Week candidates.
The first three weeks of FIFA 22 TOTW cards have provided us with some nice upgrades that’ll still be worth using later down the line. Though, week four could be pretty crazy. So, let’s get into some predictions.
Advertisement
In terms of headliner players this week, EA could go wild. The likes of Keylor Navas, Kylian Mbappe, Sadio Mane, Jadon Sancho, Memphis Depay, and Riyad Mahrez are all worthy of upgrades.
Navas helped his native Costa Rica with two match-winning performances, while PSG teammate Mbappe lit up the UEFA Nations League as France went on to claim the title. Similarly, both Mane and Mahrez were in fine form for Senegal and Algeria respectively, starring in wins over Nambia and Niger.
Elsewhere, we could see some nice upgrades for Rodrigo De Paul after he scored in Argentina’s win over Uruguay. Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer was also in red hot form for Austria, bagging a goal against the Faroe Islands. Sweden’s Alexander Isak is also worthy of an upgrade after a solid goal and performance against Kosovo.
Advertisement
FIFA 22 TOTW 4 Predictions | Team of the Week 4
- GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
- GK: Antony Silva – Puebla
- GK: Robin Olsen – Sheffield United
- LWB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
- LB: Daley Blind – Ajax
- RB: Joakim Maehle – Atalanta
- RWB: Jose Pedro Fuenzalida – Universidad Católica
- CB: Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig
- CB: Michael Ngadeu – KAA Gent
- CB: Jose Fonte – Lille
- CDM: Ibrahim Sangare – PSV Edinhoven
- CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Atlético Madrid
- CM: Alex Pattison – Harrogate Town
- CM: Marcel Sabitzer – Bayern Munich
- CAM: Calum Robinson – West Bromwich Albion
- RW: Ferran Torres – Manchester City
- RW: Jadon Sancho – Manchester United
- RM: Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
- RM: Wu Lei – Espanyol
- LM: Enner Valencia – Fenerbahce
- LW: Abdoul Tapsoba – Standard Liege
- CF: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
- CF: Memphis Depay – Barcelona
- ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
- ST: Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad
- ST: Eric Chupo-Moting – Bayern Munich
- ST: Ibrahima Kone – Sarpsborg 08
- ST: Ricardo Pepi – FC Dallas
Ice cold finish from Mbappe 🥶 pic.twitter.com/KVndKblXGk
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 10, 2021
FIFA 22 TOTW 4 release date & time
As always, you’ll be able to get your hands on whatever new cards EA releases when the clock strikes 6 PM (GMT) on Wednesday, October 13.
A handful of cards from the last few Team of the Week releases have slipped out early, so if we get any leaks, be sure to check our main FIFA 22 TOTW hub.