FIFA 22 TOTW 4 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 4 will be arriving in Ultimate Team before long, and after some brilliant international contests, TOTW 3 could be spicy.

After a few weeks of domestic football, some leagues across the globe have taken a pause while a fresh set of international fixtures have been completed.

Some nations have played friendlies while others have ramped up their World Cup Qualifying campaigns, but they all count the same when it comes to picking out potential Team of the Week candidates.

The first three weeks of FIFA 22 TOTW cards have provided us with some nice upgrades that’ll still be worth using later down the line. Though, week four could be pretty crazy. So, let’s get into some predictions.

In terms of headliner players this week, EA could go wild. The likes of Keylor Navas, Kylian Mbappe, Sadio Mane, Jadon Sancho, Memphis Depay, and Riyad Mahrez are all worthy of upgrades.

Navas helped his native Costa Rica with two match-winning performances, while PSG teammate Mbappe lit up the UEFA Nations League as France went on to claim the title. Similarly, both Mane and Mahrez were in fine form for Senegal and Algeria respectively, starring in wins over Nambia and Niger.

Elsewhere, we could see some nice upgrades for Rodrigo De Paul after he scored in Argentina’s win over Uruguay. Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer was also in red hot form for Austria, bagging a goal against the Faroe Islands. Sweden’s Alexander Isak is also worthy of an upgrade after a solid goal and performance against Kosovo.

FIFA 22 TOTW 4 Predictions | Team of the Week 4

GK: Keylor Navas – PSG

– PSG GK: Antony Silva – Puebla

– Puebla GK: Robin Olsen – Sheffield United

– Sheffield United LWB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool

– Liverpool LB: Daley Blind – Ajax

– Ajax RB: Joakim Maehle – Atalanta

– Atalanta RWB: Jose Pedro Fuenzalida – Universidad Católica

– Universidad Católica CB: Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig CB: Michael Ngadeu – KAA Gent

– KAA Gent CB: Jose Fonte – Lille

– Lille CDM: Ibrahim Sangare – PSV Edinhoven

– PSV Edinhoven CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Atlético Madrid

– Atlético Madrid CM: Alex Pattison – Harrogate Town

– Harrogate Town CM: Marcel Sabitzer – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich CAM: Calum Robinson – West Bromwich Albion

– West Bromwich Albion RW: Ferran Torres – Manchester City

– Manchester City RW: Jadon Sancho – Manchester United

– Manchester United RM: Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

– Manchester City RM: Wu Lei – Espanyol

– Espanyol LM: Enner Valencia – Fenerbahce

– Fenerbahce LW: Abdoul Tapsoba – Standard Liege

– Standard Liege CF: Sadio Mane – Liverpool

– Liverpool CF: Memphis Depay – Barcelona

– Barcelona ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

– PSG ST: Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad

– Real Sociedad ST: Eric Chupo-Moting – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich ST: Ibrahima Kone – Sarpsborg 08

– Sarpsborg 08 ST: Ricardo Pepi – FC Dallas

Ice cold finish from Mbappe 🥶 pic.twitter.com/KVndKblXGk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 10, 2021

FIFA 22 TOTW 4 release date & time

As always, you’ll be able to get your hands on whatever new cards EA releases when the clock strikes 6 PM (GMT) on Wednesday, October 13.

A handful of cards from the last few Team of the Week releases have slipped out early, so if we get any leaks, be sure to check our main FIFA 22 TOTW hub.