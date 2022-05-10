FIFA 22 TOTW 34 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Season may be the talk of the town in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but Team of the Week 34 could bolster squads with solid cards. So, let’s get into some predictions.

The end of another football season is almost upon us as champions are being crowned across Europe and relegated teams are starting to plan for the future in an attempt at bouncing back.

In the case of FIFA Ultimate Team, that means some players are looking ahead to what FIFA 23 might bring, but it’s also the point at which EA releases the long-awaited Team of the Season cards. Already, we’ve had some quality releases with the Premier League, Community, and Eredivise squads – and we’ve still got the Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, and many others to come.

Before EA release another Team of the Season squad, though, they’ve got to release Team of the Week 34. So, without any further ado, let’s get into some predictions.

Headlining our predictions for TOTW 34 are Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling, Jan Oblak, Jordi Alba, Julian Brandt, and Luis Alberto. There is certainly some quality to be had this week.

After a difficult season upon his return to Chelsea, Lukaku bagged twice in a 2-2 draw with Wolves and should get his second TOTW upgrade of the season. Similarly, Sterling found the net twice in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United and should get a solid new card.

Jordi Alba should be rewarded with an upgrade after the Spaniard’s late winner helped propel Barcelona back into the Champions League in their 2-1 win over Real Betis. At the other end of the pitch, Oblak was in fine form for Atletico during the Madrid derby, keeping a clean sheet against Real.

FIFA 22 TOTW 34 Predictions | Team of the Week 34

GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

GK: Fernando Muslera – Galatasary

LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona

LB: Zaidu Sanusi – FC Porto

RWB: Nordi Mukiele – RB Leipzig

CB: Kristoff Ajer – Brentford

CB: Oumar Solet – RB Salzburg

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni – AS Monaco

CM: Sandro Tonali – AC Milan

CM: Luis Alberto – Lazio

CAM: Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund

CAM: Emi Buendia – Aston Villa

LM: Said Benrahma – West Ham United

LM: Marc Cucurella – Brighton and Hove Albion

RM: Francis Amuzu – Anderlecht

RW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

RW: Pablo Sarabia – Sporting Lisbon

CF: Anderson Talisca – Al-Nassar

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea

ST: Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen

ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo

ST: Jorge Molina – Girona

ST: Min-kyu Ju – Jeju United

ST: Ronaldo Cisneros – Atlanta United

FIFA 22 TOTW 34 release time & date

As usual, we’re not expecting any issues with the release of Team of the Week. So, we’ll see TOTW 34 arrive on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 PM.

If there are delays, though, we’ll have updates on our Team of the Week page, as well as across Twitter with DexertoFC and FUTWatch.