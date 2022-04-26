FIFA 22 TOTW 32 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 32 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this week and while it might not be as jam-packed as last week, if our predictions are right, it should still be a nice set of cards.

We’re approaching the end of April, which means that leagues across Europe are starting to wrap up. In fact, Bayern Munich have already been crowned champions of the Bundesliga, but there are a few other title races still going down to the wire.

In terms of Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS have already opened the voting for two different FIFA 22 Team of the Season squads – the Community and Premier League – with other rounds of voting set to commence soon.

While all that is going on, we’ve still got a few Team of the Week releases to get through, including TOTW 32 which should have some solid stars in it if our predictions are anything to go by.

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 32 are Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Gabriel Jesus, Dmitri Payet, Denzel Dumfries, and Luis Muriel.

While it’s usually difficult to fit multiple players from one club into a TOTW release, the Liverpool duo of Salah and Robertson should make the cut. They were both influential in wins over Manchester United and Everton as the Reds continue their chase for the Premier League title.

On the other side of that Premier League title race, Jesus bagged a hat-trick for Manchester City against Watford as the Citizens retained their spot atop the table.

Payet, who has been in fine form for Marseille this season, grabbed two goals from the penalty spot against Nantes and should grab an upgrade. As should Muriel, who grabbed a goal and assist for Atalanta against Venezia.

FIFA 22 TOTW 32 Predictions | Team of the Week 32

GK: Kevin Trapp – Eintracht Frankfurt

GK: Nick Pope – Burnley

RB: Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan

RWB: Dariusz Pawlowkski – Górnik Zabrze

LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

CB: Yunis Abdelhamid – Stade Reims

CB: Philipp Lienhart – Freiburg

CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

CM: Youssouf Fofana – AS Monaco

CM: Sandro Tonali – AC Milan

CM: Sasa Lukic – Torino

CAM: Dimitri Payet – Marseille

LW: Diego Jota – Celtic

LW: Max Kruse – Wolfsburg

RM: Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla

RM: Cristian Espinoza – San Jose Earthquakes

RW: Mo Salah – Liverpool

RW: Mohamed Ofkir – Sarpsborg 08

ST: Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City

ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta

ST: Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal

ST: Eddie Nketiah – Arsenal

ST: Serdar Dursun – Fenerbache

ST: Borja Mayoral – Getafe

Players who have scored five goals against Manchester United in a single season: Mo Salah End of list. (via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/dTrCqh91eM — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 19, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 32 release time & date

As usual, we’re not expecting any changes to the release of Team of the Week. So, TOTW 32 should drop into packs on Wednesday, April 27 at 6 pm.

If anything does change, we’ll be on top of it with updates to our Team of the Week page and across Twitter with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.