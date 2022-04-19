FIFA 22 TOTW 31 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 31 will be arriving in Ultimate Team this Wednesday, and if our predictions are right, it should contain some world-class names.

With the end-of-season battles on the pitch starting to really matter, we’re approaching that point in the FIFA calendar where we look ahead to the new game and a summer of interesting promos.

EA SPORTS have already gotten the ball rolling on that front as they’ve allowed players to start voting on the Community Team of the Season. Before long, we’ll have the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A TOTS cards to boot too.

Before we get there though, we’ve still got a few Team of the Week releases to get through, including Team of the Week 31 which should be dominated by two men – Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Accompanying Ronaldo and Haaland as our headline predictions for Team of the Week 31 are Dani Carvajal, Gerard Moreno, Bruno Guimarães, Marcelo Brozovic, and Moussa Dembele.

As noted, Ronaldo and Haaland should be absolute certainties in TOTW 31 given that the Portuguese forward grabbed a hat-trick in United’s 3-2 win over Norwich City, while Haaland grabbed a brace and an assist in Dortmund’s 6-1 demolition of Wolfsburg.

Similarly, Moreno bagged a goal and assist in Villarreal’s 2-1 triumph over Getafe, and should grab an out of position upgrade. Guimarães and Brozovic both fired in key goals from midfield, which should earn them pretty nice boosts too.

FIFA 22 TOTW 31 Predictions | Team of the Week 31

GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos – SL Benfica

– SL Benfica GK: Fraser Forster – Southampton

– Southampton RB: Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan

– AC Milan LB: Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CB: Pontus Jansson – Brentford

– Brentford CB: Serdar Aziz – Fenerbahçe

– Fenerbahçe CDM: Marcelo Brozovic – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan CDM: Mahdi Camara – Saint Etienne

– Saint Etienne CM: Lucas Torreria – Fiorentina

– Fiorentina CM: Fernando Madrigal – Club Necaxa

– Club Necaxa CM: Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United

– Newcastle United CAM: Marius Bülter – Schalke

– Schalke CAM: Lachlan Wales – Western United

– Western United RM: Roland Sallai – SC Freiburg

– SC Freiburg LM: Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto

– FC Porto RW: Gerard Moreno – Villarreal

– Villarreal CF: Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese

– Udinese ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

– Manchester United ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund ST: Moussa Dembele – Lyon

– Lyon ST: Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb

– Dinamo Zagreb ST: Valentin Castellanos – New York City FC

– New York City FC ST: Joel Tagueu – CS Marítimo

30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/McgGZBmzyh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 17, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 31 release time & date

As always, we’re not anticipating any delays for the release of Team of the Week 31, so it’ll drop on Wednesday, April 20 at 6 pm.

If anything does change on that front, though, we’ll have the latest updates on our TOTW page and across Twitter with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.