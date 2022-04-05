FIFA 22 TOTW 29 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 29 will be arriving in FIFA 22 this week, so, we’ve got a few predictions for who may make the cut – and it’s a pretty solid line-up.

With the real-life calendar turning over to April, we’re approaching that point in FIFA Ultimate Team where everyone is beginning to look ahead to Team of the Season.

While the annual end-of-season promo is likely still a few weeks away, given it typically releases around the end of May, we do still have another few Team of the Weeks and other promos to get through.

Team of the Week 29, this week’s set of upgrades, shouldn’t be one to overlook either, given that we should see another Kylian Mbappe upgrade. So, let’s take a look at our predictions.

Joining Mbappe in headlining our predictions this week are Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, and Yann Sommer. So, a pretty nice crop of players.

In the case of Mbappe, the PSG forward should be in line for an upgrade after playing a part in every goal during Les Parisians 5-1 win over Lorient, as he grabbed two goals and three assists. Likewise, Sterling chipped in with two assists for Manchester City in their 2-0 win over Burnley, and should grab his third TOTW card of the FIFA 22 campaign.

After struggling to find his feet at Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix has been in fine form this season and found the net twice in a 4-1 win over Alaves. While he’s had an Adidas Numbers Up and Champions League card, it would be the first Team of the Week upgrade for the Portuguese starlet this season.

FIFA 22 TOTW 29 Predictions | Team of the Week 29

GK: Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach GK: Fernando Muslera – Galatasary

– Galatasary LB: Iago – FC Augsburg

– FC Augsburg RWB: Emerson – Spurs

– Spurs RB: Jonny Otto – Wolves

– Wolves CB: Milan Škriniar – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic

– Celtic CB: Alexander Djiku – Racing Strasbourg

– Racing Strasbourg CDM: Konrad Laimer – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig CDM: Vitaly Janelt – Brentford

– Brentford CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio

– Lazio CAM: Dusan Tadic – Ajax

– Ajax RM: Andreas Skov Olsen – Club Brugge

– Club Brugge LM: Takashi Inui – Cerezo Osaka

– Cerezo Osaka LM: Juanmi – Real Betis

– Real Betis LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

– Manchester City CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid

– Atletico Madrid ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

– PSG ST: Javier Hernandez – LA Galaxy

– LA Galaxy ST: Jose Luis Morales – Levante

– Levante ST: Paul Onuachu – KRC Genk

– KRC Genk ST: Brennan Johnson – Nottingham Forest

– Nottingham Forest ST: Beto – Portimonense

Kylian Mbappe tonight… • 2 goals.

• 3 assists.

• 7 dribbles.

• 7 chances created. pic.twitter.com/3CMuhAmmna — TC (@totalcristiano) April 3, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 29 release time & date

Barring any mishaps on EA’s part, which we’re not expecting to see, Team of the Week 29 will arrive in Ultimate Team packs on Wednesday, April 6 at 6 PM BST.

Should anything change on that front, we’ll have all the latest updates on our Team of the Week page, as well across our Twitter channels – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.