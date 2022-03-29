FIFA 22 TOTW 28 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week of Week 28 will be dropping into FIFA 22 this week off the back of a massive international break. So, here are our predictions.

While FIFA Ultimate Team has kept on chugging, the real-world leagues that are close to wrapping up have been on a little bit of a hiatus due to international fixtures.

Amongst a raft of World Cup qualifiers – which have seen Canada, Japan, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Saudi Arabia book their places at Qatar 2022 – there have also been a handful of international friendlies as well.

As a result, that means EA SPORTS will likely be dropping a pretty stacked Team of the Week for TOTW 28. So, here are our predictions for this week’s set of new cards.

Headlining our predictions this week are Gareth Bale, Christian Pulisic, Rodrigo De Paul, Jordi Alba, Luke Shaw, and Keylor Navas.

After bagging a brace against Austria, and putting Wales within one more win of World Cup Qualification, Bale is an absolute shoo-in for an upgrade this week. Similarly, Chelsea’s Pulisic grabbed a hat-trick for the United States in their 5-1 win over Panama, and should be grabbing a new card in TOTW 28.

As for others, Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul chipped in with two assists for Argentina in a key qualifying win over Venezuela. Similarly, Keylor Navas was in fine form as Costa Rica held on to a precious 1-0 win over Canada, keeping them in a strong position to qualify for Qatar.

FIFA 22 TOTW 28 Predictions | Team of the Week 28

GK: Keylor Navas – PSG

GK: Guillermo Ochoa – Club America

LB: Luke Shaw – Manchester United

LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona

CB: Kim Young Gwon – Alsan Hyundai

CB: Sam Stubbs – Exeter City

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni – AS Monaco

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Atletico Madrid

CM: Andreas Bouchalakis – Olympiacos

CM: Massimo Luongo – Sheffield Wednesday

CAM: Junior Hoilett – Reading

CAM: Sergio Camello – Mirandes

RM: Otavio – FC Porto

LM: Milot Rashica – Norwich City

LM: Kaoru Mitoma – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

LW: Christian Pulisic – Chelsea

CF: Steven Bergwijn – Spurs

ST: Gareth Bale – Real Madrid

ST: Chris Wood – Newcastle United

ST: Uros Durdevic – Sporting Gijon

ST: Robin Quaison – Al Ettifaq

ST: Wilson Morelo – Independiente Santa Fe

ST: Marco Urena – Central Coast Mariners

FIFA 22 TOTW 28 release time & date

In terms of when we can expect to see the new Team of the Week cards, provided nothing changes, they’ll be in packs on Wednesday, March 30 at 6 PM GMT.

If, for whatever reason, something does change between now and then, you’ll be able to find the latest updates on our Team of the Week page, as well as across Twitter with DexertoFC and FUTWatch.