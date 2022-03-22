FIFA 22 TOTW 27 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 27 will be arriving in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week, and if our predictions are right, we should see some returning stars. So, let’s get into it.
Even though the end of March – and the football season as a whole – is almost upon us, EA SPORTS have continued to deliver in a pretty big way when it comes to promos in FIFA 22.
Last week saw the start of the Fantasy FUT promo, which works in a similar fashion to the What If? event of FIFA 21. If you pack one of the new cards, and their real-life counterparts meet the conditions laid out by EA for a boost, then their overall will shoot up. We’re expecting Team 2 this Friday, and it should also be a doozy.
Before we get there though, we’ve got another Team of the Week to get through with TOTW 26. And this week should have a bit of a derby day feel to it. So, let’s get into our predictions.
Headlining our predictions this week are Heung-Min Son, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Wissam Ben Yedder, Domenico Berardi, Tammy Abraham, and Axel Witsel.
Tottenham’s Son should grab his second in-form of the season after he bagged a superb brace in Spurs’ 3-1 win over West Ham. Similarly, Aubameyang was on the scoresheet twice in El Clasico and arguably should have had a hat-trick as Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners in Madrid.
The ever deadly Ben Yedder also bagged his own impressive brace as Monaco ran out 3-0 winners over PSG. Abraham meanwhile was the star of the show in Roma’s 3-1 Derby Della Capitale victory over Lazio, scoring twice inside the first 25 minutes for I Giallorossi.
FIFA 22 TOTW 27 Predictions | Team of the Week 27
- GK: David Soria – Getafe
- GK: Agustin Rossi – Boca Juniors
- RB: Stefan Lainer – Borussia Monchengladbach
- RB: Luke Ayling – Leeds United
- LB: Philip Max – PSV Eindhoven
- LB: Ronald Matarrita – FC Cincinnati
- CB: Jose Fonte – Lille
- CB: Moussa Niakhate – FSV Maniz
- CDM: Axel Witsel – Borussia Dortmund
- CDM: Niklas Stark – Hertha Berlin
- CM: Ismael Bennacer – AC Milan
- CM: Youssouf M’Changama – EA Guingamp
- CAM: Alexandru Maxim – Gaziantep
- CAM: Paulinho – Bayer Leverkusen
- RM: Alex Iwobi – Everton
- RM: Emre Mor – Karagümrük SK
- RW: Brandon Thomas-Asante – Salford City
- RW: Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo
- LW: Heung-Min Son – Spurs
- ST: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang – Barcelona
- ST: Wissam Ben-Yedder – AS Monaco
- ST: Tammy Abraham – Roma
- ST: Serhou Guirassy – Rennes
- ST: Georgios Giakoumakis – Celtic
- ST: Jesus Ferreira – FC Dallas
AUBAMEYANG WITH HIS FIRST EL CLASICO GOAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QIPm8r81Ji
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022
FIFA 22 TOTW 27 release time & date
When it comes to the release of Team of the Week 27, we’re not expecting any changes at this point. That means that the new TOTW cards should hit packs on Wednesday, March 23 at 6 PM GMT.
If anything does change, though, you’ll be able to find the latest updates on our Team of the Week page and across Twitter with DexertoFC and FUTWatch.
