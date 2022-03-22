FIFA 22 TOTW 27 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 27 will be arriving in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week, and if our predictions are right, we should see some returning stars. So, let’s get into it.

Even though the end of March – and the football season as a whole – is almost upon us, EA SPORTS have continued to deliver in a pretty big way when it comes to promos in FIFA 22.

Last week saw the start of the Fantasy FUT promo, which works in a similar fashion to the What If? event of FIFA 21. If you pack one of the new cards, and their real-life counterparts meet the conditions laid out by EA for a boost, then their overall will shoot up. We’re expecting Team 2 this Friday, and it should also be a doozy.

Advertisement

Before we get there though, we’ve got another Team of the Week to get through with TOTW 26. And this week should have a bit of a derby day feel to it. So, let’s get into our predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Heung-Min Son, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Wissam Ben Yedder, Domenico Berardi, Tammy Abraham, and Axel Witsel.

Read More: Maradona ICON cards removed from FIFA 22

Tottenham’s Son should grab his second in-form of the season after he bagged a superb brace in Spurs’ 3-1 win over West Ham. Similarly, Aubameyang was on the scoresheet twice in El Clasico and arguably should have had a hat-trick as Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners in Madrid.

Advertisement

The ever deadly Ben Yedder also bagged his own impressive brace as Monaco ran out 3-0 winners over PSG. Abraham meanwhile was the star of the show in Roma’s 3-1 Derby Della Capitale victory over Lazio, scoring twice inside the first 25 minutes for I Giallorossi.

FIFA 22 TOTW 27 Predictions | Team of the Week 27

GK: David Soria – Getafe

– Getafe GK: Agustin Rossi – Boca Juniors

– Boca Juniors RB: Stefan Lainer – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach RB: Luke Ayling – Leeds United

– Leeds United LB: Philip Max – PSV Eindhoven

– PSV Eindhoven LB: Ronald Matarrita – FC Cincinnati

– FC Cincinnati CB: Jose Fonte – Lille

– Lille CB: Moussa Niakhate – FSV Maniz

– FSV Maniz CDM: Axel Witsel – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund CDM: Niklas Stark – Hertha Berlin

– Hertha Berlin CM: Ismael Bennacer – AC Milan

– AC Milan CM: Youssouf M’Changama – EA Guingamp

– EA Guingamp CAM: Alexandru Maxim – Gaziantep

– Gaziantep CAM: Paulinho – Bayer Leverkusen

– Bayer Leverkusen RM: Alex Iwobi – Everton

– Everton RM: Emre Mor – Karagümrük SK

– Karagümrük SK RW: Brandon Thomas-Asante – Salford City

– Salford City RW: Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

– Sassuolo LW: Heung-Min Son – Spurs

– Spurs ST: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang – Barcelona

– Barcelona ST: Wissam Ben-Yedder – AS Monaco

– AS Monaco ST: Tammy Abraham – Roma

– Roma ST: Serhou Guirassy – Rennes

– Rennes ST: Georgios Giakoumakis – Celtic

– Celtic ST: Jesus Ferreira – FC Dallas

AUBAMEYANG WITH HIS FIRST EL CLASICO GOAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QIPm8r81Ji — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 27 release time & date

When it comes to the release of Team of the Week 27, we’re not expecting any changes at this point. That means that the new TOTW cards should hit packs on Wednesday, March 23 at 6 PM GMT.

If anything does change, though, you’ll be able to find the latest updates on our Team of the Week page and across Twitter with DexertoFC and FUTWatch.