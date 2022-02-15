FIFA 22 TOTW 22 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 22 will be dropping into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team in the usual Wednesday slot this week. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 22.
As we’ve now reached the midpoint of February, many leagues across the globe are starting to really ramp up as we can also see the business end of the season.
In terms of FIFA, EA SPORTS have gone back to the well with the arrival of Future Stars as the most recent Friday promo, and it should stick around for a few more weeks before Ultimate Team moves on to something else.
Though, there is always the old faithful – Team of the Week – just waiting to drop and provide some much-needed boosts to players. So, here are our predictions for Team of the Week 22.
Advertisement
In terms of headliners this week, we’re going with Raheem Sterling, Marco Reus, Gabriel, Diogo Jota, Seb Haller, and Nabil Fekir after they all bagged key goals for their respective club sides.
The additions of Sterling and Haller in TOTW 22 appear set in stone after they both bagged hat-tricks at the weekend for Manchester City and Ajax respectively. Likewise, with Reus, he was on the scoresheet twice in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin, so he should certainly make the cut.
Elsewhere, we’ve also given nods to Anthony Gordon, Gerrit Holtmann, and Angel Correa. Gordon scored and assisted in Everton’s 3-0 win over Leeds United and is long overdue an upgraded card. Holtmann is our candidate for a VFL Bochum upgrade following their stunning 4-2 win over Bayern Munich. As for Correa, the Argentine grabbed two goals in Aleti’s 4-3 win over Getafe and should grab another upgraded card.
Advertisement
FIFA 22 TOTW 22 Predictions | Team of the Week 22
- GK: Geronimo Rulli – Villarreal
- GK: Jose Sá – Wolves
- RB: James Tavernier – Rangers
- LB: Ramy Bensebani – Borussia Monchengladbach
- CB: Anthony Rouault – Toulouse
- CB: Benjamin Hubner – Hoffenheim
- CB: Sam Beukema – AZ Alkmaar
- CB: Gabriel – Arsenal
- CDM: Mats Rits – Club Brugge
- CDM: Tanguy Ndombélé – Lyon
- CM: Sonny Kittel – Hamburg
- CM: Sean McConville – Accrington Stanley
- CAM: Ricardo Horta – SC Braga
- CAM: Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund
- CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
- RM: Edin Visca – Trabzonspor
- LM: Anthony Gordon – Everton
- LW: Gerrit Holtmann – VFL Bochum
- LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
- RW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool
- CF: Mattia Zaccagni – Lazio
- ST: Seb Haller – Ajax
- ST: Angel Correa – Aletico Madrid
- ST: Kevin Gameiro – Racing Strasbourg
- ST: Raul De Tomas – Espanyol
- ST: Ryan Hardie – Plymouth Argyle
Hat-trick hero, player of the weekend…
⭐ Raheem Sterling ⭐ pic.twitter.com/Vl6ifpkcCt
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2022
FIFA 22 TOTW 22 release time & date
As of writing, we’re not expecting any disruption to the release of Team of the Week 22, so we’ll see the new crop of cards drop into packs on Wednesday, February 16 at 6 PM.
If anything does change, however, be sure to check back with Dexerto as we’ll have updates on our TOTW page, as well as on Twitter with both DexertoFC and FUTWatch.