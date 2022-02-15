FIFA 22 TOTW 22 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 22 will be dropping into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team in the usual Wednesday slot this week. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 22.

As we’ve now reached the midpoint of February, many leagues across the globe are starting to really ramp up as we can also see the business end of the season.

In terms of FIFA, EA SPORTS have gone back to the well with the arrival of Future Stars as the most recent Friday promo, and it should stick around for a few more weeks before Ultimate Team moves on to something else.

Though, there is always the old faithful – Team of the Week – just waiting to drop and provide some much-needed boosts to players. So, here are our predictions for Team of the Week 22.

In terms of headliners this week, we’re going with Raheem Sterling, Marco Reus, Gabriel, Diogo Jota, Seb Haller, and Nabil Fekir after they all bagged key goals for their respective club sides.

The additions of Sterling and Haller in TOTW 22 appear set in stone after they both bagged hat-tricks at the weekend for Manchester City and Ajax respectively. Likewise, with Reus, he was on the scoresheet twice in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin, so he should certainly make the cut.

Elsewhere, we’ve also given nods to Anthony Gordon, Gerrit Holtmann, and Angel Correa. Gordon scored and assisted in Everton’s 3-0 win over Leeds United and is long overdue an upgraded card. Holtmann is our candidate for a VFL Bochum upgrade following their stunning 4-2 win over Bayern Munich. As for Correa, the Argentine grabbed two goals in Aleti’s 4-3 win over Getafe and should grab another upgraded card.

FIFA 22 TOTW 22 Predictions | Team of the Week 22

GK: Geronimo Rulli – Villarreal

– Villarreal GK: Jose Sá – Wolves

– Wolves RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

– Rangers LB: Ramy Bensebani – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach CB: Anthony Rouault – Toulouse

– Toulouse CB: Benjamin Hubner – Hoffenheim

– Hoffenheim CB: Sam Beukema – AZ Alkmaar

– AZ Alkmaar CB: Gabriel – Arsenal

– Arsenal CDM: Mats Rits – Club Brugge

– Club Brugge CDM: Tanguy Ndombélé – Lyon

– Lyon CM: Sonny Kittel – Hamburg

– Hamburg CM: Sean McConville – Accrington Stanley

– Accrington Stanley CAM: Ricardo Horta – SC Braga

– SC Braga CAM: Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis

– Real Betis RM: Edin Visca – Trabzonspor

– Trabzonspor LM: Anthony Gordon – Everton

– Everton LW: Gerrit Holtmann – VFL Bochum

– VFL Bochum LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

– Manchester City RW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool

– Liverpool CF: Mattia Zaccagni – Lazio

– Lazio ST: Seb Haller – Ajax

– Ajax ST: Angel Correa – Aletico Madrid

– Aletico Madrid ST: Kevin Gameiro – Racing Strasbourg

– Racing Strasbourg ST: Raul De Tomas – Espanyol

– Espanyol ST: Ryan Hardie – Plymouth Argyle

FIFA 22 TOTW 22 release time & date

As of writing, we’re not expecting any disruption to the release of Team of the Week 22, so we’ll see the new crop of cards drop into packs on Wednesday, February 16 at 6 PM.

If anything does change, however, be sure to check back with Dexerto as we’ll have updates on our TOTW page, as well as on Twitter with both DexertoFC and FUTWatch.