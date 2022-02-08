FIFA 22 TOTW 21 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 21 will be dropping into Ultimate Team packs in its usual Wednesday slot. Though, before that, we’ve got some predictions for TOTW 21.

With January in the rearview mirror, FIFA 22 is in the full steam ahead mode as we inch ever close to those end of season promos that can really turn a team on its head.

Following on from the release of Team of the Year, we got a Future Stars release – which has shone a spotlight on some of the game’s rising stars. As usual, EA have split that promo into too, meaning we’ll get a Future Stars Team 2 before long – and that should be a banger as well.

However, before that drops in the weekly Friday promo slot, we do have another Team of the Week release to get into. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 21.

With many English teams pretty much out of bounds due to the FA Cup, Team of the Week 22 should shine a spotlight on other leagues, giving us headliners potentially like Manuel Neuer, Jordi Alba, Wissam Ben Yedder, Anderson Talisca, and Marco Asensio.

Despite not keeping a clean sheet in Bayern’s 3-2 win over RB Leipzig, Neuer did grab Man of the Match honors for a handful of key saves that kept the Bavarians atop the Bundesliga. Similarly, Alba didn’t help Barca keep a clean against Atletico Madrid, but he found himself on the score sheet with a special strike.

Al-Nassr’s Talisca could be in for his third upgrade of the season after bagging twice, and chipping in with an assist during a 4-1 win. The always dangerous Ben Yedder would also grab his third boosted card of the season if earns Team of the Week honors once again.

FIFA 22 TOTW 21 Predictions | Team of the Week 21

GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich GK: Sergio Herrera – Osasuna

– Osasuna LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona

– Barcelona CB: Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC

– Nashville SC CB: Pau Torres – Villarreal

– Villarreal CB: Jonathan Tah – Bayer Leverkusen

– Bayer Leverkusen CB: Papa Djilobodji – Gaziantep

– Gaziantep CDM: Danilo Pereria – PSG

– PSG CDM: Denis Zakaria – Juventus

– Juventus CDM: Marshall Munets i – Stade De Reims

i – Stade De Reims CM: Reo Hatate – Celtic

– Celtic CM: Lovro Majer – Stade Rennais

– Stade Rennais CM: Stefano Sensi – Sampdoria

– Sampdoria CM: Ajdin Hrustic – Eintracht Frankfurt

– Eintracht Frankfurt RM: Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria

– Sampdoria RM: Brais Mendez – Celta Vigo

– Celta Vigo RW: Pablo Sarabia – Sporting Lisbon

– Sporting Lisbon RW: Marco Asensio – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CF: Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr

– Al Nassr ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

– AS Monaco ST: Arkadiusz Milik – Marseille

– Marseille ST: Oliver Giroud – AC Milan

– AC Milan ST: Alfredo Morelos – Rangers

– Rangers ST: Robert Glaztel – Hamburg

– Hamburg ST: Marko Livaja – Hajduk Split

FIFA 22 TOTW 21 release time & date

As noted, we’re not expecting EA to make any major changes to the release schedule this week, meaning Team of the Week 21 will drop into packs on Wednesday, February 9 at 6 PM.

Should that change for whatever reason, or a handful of cards manage to surface ahead of time, we’ll have all the details in our TOTW hub, as well as on our Twitter accounts – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.