FIFA 22 TOTW 2 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22’s Early Access period continues to roll on and EA has another Team of the Week lined up. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 2.
The Early Access period for FIFA 22 is almost at an end, and players will soon finally be able to stop worrying about their 10-hour trials and just enjoy the game without any time limits.
The first batch of Team of the Week cards produced a bit of a dozy with the likes of Mo Salah, Vinicius Jr, Joshua Kimmich, and Thiago Silva receiving a nice boost, as well as Ivan Toney getting the highly-anticipated first Featured TOTW card of the campaign.
Advertisement
Now, as we approach Team of the Week 2, we’re expecting another pretty decent crop of cards to drop into packs. So without any further ado, let’s get into our predictions for this week.
Headlining our predictions this week are Achraf Hakimi, Theo Hernandez, Marco Asensio, Manuel Locatelli, and Wissam Ben Yedder.
Hakimi has been in fine form since joining PSG, bagging both goals in a 2-1 win over Metz before helping keep a clean sheet against Montpellier. Hernandez deserves an upgrade for his goal, assist, and part played in keeping a clean sheet against Venezia. Similarly, Locatelli was all action in Juve’s 3-2 win over Sampdoria, bagging a goal and assist.
Advertisement
There are nods for Kortney Hause, Gabriel Jesus, Jose Sa, and Bukayo Saka. All four were vital in big Premier League wins with Hause and Jesus scoring the winners for Aston Villa and Manchester City respective. Sa’s heroics helped Wolves to a 1-0 win while Saka was rampant in Arsenal’s dismantling of Spurs in the North London Derby.
FIFA 22 TOTW 2 Predictions | Team of the Week 2
- GK: Jose Sa – Wolves
- GK: Jon McLaughlin – Rangers
- GK: David Ospina – Napoli
- RWB: Achraf Hakimi – PSG
- RB: Pavel Kadeřábek – Hoffenheim
- LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
- LWB: Caio Henrique – AS Monaco
- CB: Kortney Hause – Aston Villa
- CB: Aritz Elustondo – Real Sociedad
- CB: Víctor Laguardia – Alavés
- CB: Sang Hoon Ma – Seongnam
- CDM: Manuel Locatelli – Juventus
- CDM: Denis Zakaria – Borussia Monchengladbach
- CM: Marco Asensio – Real Madrid
- CM: Guus Til – Feyenoord
- CAM: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
- RM: Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- LM: Ben Bereton Diaz – Blackburn Rovers
- LM: Felipe Anderson – Lazio
- LW: Dusan Tadic – Ajax
- ST: Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City
- ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
- ST: Victor Osimhen – Napoli
- ST: Stefano Okaka – Basaksehir
- ST: Roman Yaremchuk – SL Benfica
- ST: Hugo Ekitike – Stade Reims
ABSOLUTE SCENES!! 😱
1-1 at 90 minutes 🤝
90+1, Metz are handed two red cards, to their captain and their manager 🟥🟥
90+3, No foul called on Kimpembe… 👀
90+4, PSG play on and Hakimi slots home the winner! 😲 pic.twitter.com/Z8OG3dMabT
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 22, 2021
When does FIFA 22 TOTW 2 release?
As for when you’ll be able to start adding these cards to your Ultimate Team, the TOTW 2 squad will drop into packs on Wednesday, September 29 at 6 pm GMT.
If you still haven’t got your hands on a copy of FIFA 22, don’t worry, you don’t have to miss out. You can still open packs on the Web App as well as in-game. So, best of luck.
Advertisement