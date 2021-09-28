FIFA 22 TOTW 2 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22’s Early Access period continues to roll on and EA has another Team of the Week lined up. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 2.

The Early Access period for FIFA 22 is almost at an end, and players will soon finally be able to stop worrying about their 10-hour trials and just enjoy the game without any time limits.

The first batch of Team of the Week cards produced a bit of a dozy with the likes of Mo Salah, Vinicius Jr, Joshua Kimmich, and Thiago Silva receiving a nice boost, as well as Ivan Toney getting the highly-anticipated first Featured TOTW card of the campaign.

Now, as we approach Team of the Week 2, we’re expecting another pretty decent crop of cards to drop into packs. So without any further ado, let’s get into our predictions for this week.

Headlining our predictions this week are Achraf Hakimi, Theo Hernandez, Marco Asensio, Manuel Locatelli, and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Hakimi has been in fine form since joining PSG, bagging both goals in a 2-1 win over Metz before helping keep a clean sheet against Montpellier. Hernandez deserves an upgrade for his goal, assist, and part played in keeping a clean sheet against Venezia. Similarly, Locatelli was all action in Juve’s 3-2 win over Sampdoria, bagging a goal and assist.

There are nods for Kortney Hause, Gabriel Jesus, Jose Sa, and Bukayo Saka. All four were vital in big Premier League wins with Hause and Jesus scoring the winners for Aston Villa and Manchester City respective. Sa’s heroics helped Wolves to a 1-0 win while Saka was rampant in Arsenal’s dismantling of Spurs in the North London Derby.

FIFA 22 TOTW 2 Predictions | Team of the Week 2

GK: Jose Sa – Wolves

– Wolves GK: Jon McLaughlin – Rangers

– Rangers GK: David Ospina – Napoli

– Napoli RWB: Achraf Hakimi – PSG

– PSG RB: Pavel Kadeřábek – Hoffenheim

– Hoffenheim LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

– AC Milan LWB: Caio Henrique – AS Monaco

– AS Monaco CB: Kortney Hause – Aston Villa

– Aston Villa CB: Aritz Elustondo – Real Sociedad

– Real Sociedad CB: Víctor Laguardia – Alavés

– Alavés CB: Sang Hoon Ma – Seongnam

– Seongnam CDM: Manuel Locatelli – Juventus

– Juventus CDM: Denis Zakaria – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach CM: Marco Asensio – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CM: Guus Til – Feyenoord

– Feyenoord CAM: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig RM: Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

– Arsenal LM: Ben Bereton Diaz – Blackburn Rovers

– Blackburn Rovers LM: Felipe Anderson – Lazio

– Lazio LW: Dusan Tadic – Ajax

– Ajax ST: Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City

– Manchester City ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

– AS Monaco ST: Victor Osimhen – Napoli

– Napoli ST: Stefano Okaka – Basaksehir

– Basaksehir ST: Roman Yaremchuk – SL Benfica

– SL Benfica ST: Hugo Ekitike – Stade Reims

ABSOLUTE SCENES!! 😱 1-1 at 90 minutes 🤝 90+1, Metz are handed two red cards, to their captain and their manager 🟥🟥 90+3, No foul called on Kimpembe… 👀 90+4, PSG play on and Hakimi slots home the winner! 😲 pic.twitter.com/Z8OG3dMabT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 22, 2021

When does FIFA 22 TOTW 2 release?

As for when you’ll be able to start adding these cards to your Ultimate Team, the TOTW 2 squad will drop into packs on Wednesday, September 29 at 6 pm GMT.

If you still haven’t got your hands on a copy of FIFA 22, don’t worry, you don’t have to miss out. You can still open packs on the Web App as well as in-game. So, best of luck.