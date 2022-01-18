FIFA 22 TOTW 18 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 18 will be released by EA SPORTS this week, and it could have some serious firepower. So, here are our predictions.
With the release of the Team of the Year warmup series last week, we’re inching ever closer to the launch of Team of the Year in FIFA 22.
The annual promo will, undoubtedly, give us some of the best Ultimate Cards in the game, but we’ve still got some time before we get there. So, that means another Team of the Week release.
Last week’s TOTW may have been a bit lackluster to some, seeing as Premier League players were pretty much eligible. However, Team of the Week 18 doesn’t have that issue, and it could give us some serious firepower. So, let’s get into the predictions.
Headlining our Team of the Week 18 predictions are none other than Robert Lewandowski, Fabinho, Bruno Fernandes, Ciro Immobile, Wissam Ben Yedder, and Hirving Lozano. As we said, some serious firepower.
In the case of Lewandowksi, the Polish forward bagged his 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 demolition of FC Koln, and if EA doesn’t have a special celebration card, he seems a certain choice. While United didn’t hold on to their lead over Aston Villa, Ferndnades got on the scoresheet twice and should add some shine to this Team of the Week.
Elsewhere we’ve also given nods to Mahmoud Dahoud, Jack Harrison, and Thilo Kehrer. Dahoud bagged a goal and chipped in with an assist for Dortmund in their win over Freiburg, so he should get in.
Harrison is guaranteed after his hat-trick for Leeds against West Ham. An out-of-position Kehrer should also be on the cards following goals in consecutive games for PSG.
FIFA 22 TOTW 18 Predictions | Team of the Week 17
- GK: Peter Gulasci – RB Lepizig
- GK: Jose Sa – Wolves
- RB: Salih Dursun – Fatih Karagümrük
- RB: Thilo Kehrer – PSG
- LB: Brandon Williams – Norwich City
- LWB: Cristiano Biraghi – Fiorentina
- CB: Jeremiah St. Juste – Mainz
- CB: Riccieli – Famalicão
- CB: Kal Naismith – Luton Town
- CDM: Fabinho – Liverpool
- CM: Mahmoud Dahoud – Borussia Dortmund
- CM: Matt Crooks – Middlesbrough
- CM: Weston McKennie – Juventus
- CM: Fabio Vieria – Porto
- CM: Jasmin Kurtic – PAOK
- CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
- CAM: Harry Wilson – Fulham
- CAM: Adrien Thomassen – Racing Strausborg
- RM: Junya Ito – KRC Genk
- LM: Jack Harrison – Leeds United
- LM: Gonzalo Martinez – Al-Nassr
- LM: Tom Lawrence – Derby County
- LW: Hirving Lozano – Napoli
- CF: Antonín Barak – Hellas Verona
- ST: Robert Lewandowksi – Bayern Munich
- ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
- ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
- ST: Aleksandr Mitrovic – Fulham
- ST: Chris Maguire – Lincoln City
- ST: Marvin Ducksch – Werder Bremen
Robert Lewandowski is just the second player to score 300 Bundesliga goals after Gerd Müller (365):
◎ 369 games
◉ 300 goals
Marking the milestone with a hat-trick. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/BVfCU7I2ce
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 15, 2022
FIFA 22 TOTW 18 release time & date
As ever, unless something dramatic happens, Team of the Week 18 will be dropping in the usual slot – Wednesday, January 19 at 6 pm GMT.
If anything changes on that front, or we get any cards leaked early, you’ll be able to find updates in our Team of the Week release hub.