FIFA 22 TOTW 17 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 17 will be dropping into FIFA 22 this week and with a few top leagues on a break, some of the more underrated Ultimate Team squads may get a boost. So, here are our predictions.

With the January transfer window finally opening, we’ve hit that point in the season where a handful of the biggest leagues have either taken a pause or are just getting ready to return.

The top English clubs have, for the most part, been competing in the FA Cup, and those games don’t count for Team of the Week selection. So, while some FIFA players might think this could be a weak crop of new cards, that necessarily won’t be the case.

Plenty of La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Liga Nos players – to name but a few leagues – are all still eligible for Team of the Week 17. So, without any further ado, let’s get into our predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Christopher Nkunku, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Luis Diaz, Theo Hernandez, and Sergej Milinković-Savić. Even without the Premier League, there are some serious ballers worthy of an upgrade.

RB Leipzig’s Nkunku has been in incredible form this season and is well worth a third TOTW upgrade of the season following his goal and two assists in the win over Mainz. Similarly, Dortmund’s Bellingham could grab his second TOTW card for his goal and standout performance in a 3-2 win over Frankfurt.

Elsewhere we’ve also given nods to Alessandro Bastoni, Cengiz Ünder, and Jonathan Clauss – which would be good news for Headliner Clauss owners. Bastoni scored and assisted in Inter’s win over Lazio, so he should make it in. Ünder grabbed the only goal in Marseille’s trip to Bordeaux and should grab an upgrade.

FIFA 22 TOTW 17 Predictions | Team of the Week 17

GK: Aitor Fernandez – Levante

– Levante GK: Walter Benitez – OGC Nice

– OGC Nice LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

– AC Milan LWB: Alex Grimaldo – SL Benfica

– SL Benfica RB: Jonathan Clauss – Lens

– Lens RWB: Stefan Lainer – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach CB: Yeray – Atletico Bilbao

– Atletico Bilbao CB: Alessandro Bastoni – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan CM: Luka Modric – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CM: Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund CM: Grischa Promel – Union Berlin

– Union Berlin LM: Luis Diaz – FC Porto

– FC Porto LW: Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad

– Real Sociedad RW: Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

– Sassuolo RW: Cengiz Ünder – Marseille

– Marseille CAM: Lincoln – CD Santa Clara

– CD Santa Clara CAM: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig CF: Gianluca Caprari – Hellas Verona

– Hellas Verona RF: Sebastian Palacios – Panathinaikos

– Panathinaikos ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus

– Juventus ST: Ihlas Bebou – Hoffenheim

– Hoffenheim ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta

– Atalanta ST: Ludovic Ajorque – Racing Strasbourg

– Racing Strasbourg ST: Cherif Ndiaye – Goztepe

– Goztepe ST: Dani Escriche – Huesca

LUIS DIAZ IS BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT! 💫 Lucho scored the equalizer and assisted the winner in Porto’s comeback over Estoril! 🔥 He earned man of the match honors in his first game back after getting COVID. 💪 pic.twitter.com/6TNftCPsue — Parceros United (@ParcerosUnited) January 8, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 17 release time & date

Unless something foreseen happens that forces EA to switch things up, Team of the Week 17 will be arriving in packs on Wednesday, January 12 at 6 pm GMT.

If any cards manage to hit the internet before then, however, we’ll have updates in our Team of the Week hub, so be sure to check that out!