FIFA 22 TOTW 16 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 16 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this week and we’ve got a few predictions for who might make the TOTW cut this time around.

Even though some top leagues are still on their winter break in real life, EA SPORTS is continuing at pace with adding new content to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The first team in the Headliners set was added to the mix last week, and we should get a second batch before long. Plus, the old faithful, Team of the Year is lurking right around the corner – and that will bring some of the best cards of the entire FIFA 22 calendar.

Before we get either of those, however, we’ll get at least another set of Team of the Week cards in the form of TOTW 16. So, let’s get into some predictions.

In terms of big names for this week’s batch of TOTW cards, we’re going with Marc Andre Ter-Stegen, Gerard Pique, Rodri, Scott McTominay, Phil Foden, and Iago Aspas. So, it might not be the best Team of the Week ever.

After avoiding postponements, both Rodri and Foden were key in Manchester City’s push to go 10 points clear at the top of the table, starring in wins over Arsenal and Brentford respectively. As for the Barca duo of Ter-Stegen and Pique, the Catalans held out to bag a 1-0 win over Mallorca, with both playing key roles.

Elsewhere we’ve also given nods to Joao Moutinho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Manuel Lanzini, and Angel Correa. Moutinho scored Wolves’ only goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester United, so he should get in. Sclupp would be a position change from his usual role, moving to center mid instead of being a wideman, so that’d be an interesting proposition. As for Correra, he was vital in Atletico Madrid’s win over Rayo Vallecano, bagging a brace.

FIFA 22 TOTW 16 Predictions | Team of the Week 16

GK: Marc Andre Ter-Stegen – FC Barcelona

– FC Barcelona GK: Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City

– Leicester City GK: Edgar Badia – Elche

– Elche RB: Mads Roerslev – Brentford

– Brentford RWB: Stuart Dallas – Leeds United

– Leeds United LB: Mathías Olivera – Getafe

– Getafe LWB: Nacho – Real Valladolid

– Real Valladolid CB: Gerard Pique – FC Barcelona

– FC Barcelona CB: Davinson Sanchez – Spurs

– Spurs CB: Pau Torres – Villarreal

– Villarreal CDM: Rodri – Manchester City

– Manchester City CDM: Scott McTominay – Manchester United

– Manchester United CM: Jeffrey Schlupp – Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace CM: Ever Banega – Al Shabab

– Al Shabab CM: Joao Moutinho – Wolves

– Wolves CAM: Manuel Lanzini – West Ham United

– West Ham United CAM: Javier Puado – Espanyol

– Espanyol CAM: John Buckley – Blackburn Rovers

– Blackburn Rovers RM: Aaron Mooy – Shanghai Port

– Shanghai Port RM: Andreas Weimann – Bristol City

– Bristol City LM: Pepe – FC Porto

– FC Porto LM: Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton and Hove Albion

– Brighton and Hove Albion LM: Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United

– Adelaide United LW: Phil Foden – Manchester City

– Manchester City RW: Iuri Medieros – Braga

– Braga CF: Angel Correa – Aletico Madrid

– Aletico Madrid ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo

– Celta Vigo ST: Bafétimbi Gomis – Al Hilal

– Al Hilal ST: Paulinho – Sporting Lisbon

– Sporting Lisbon ST: Oihan Sancet – Atletico Bilbao

Atletico Bilbao ST: Denilson – Pacos De Ferreira

– Pacos De Ferreira ST: Ross Stewart – Sunderland

– Sunderland ST: Harry McKirdy – Swindon Town

FIFA 22 TOTW 16 release time & date

In terms of the release of Team of the Week 16, that’ll come on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 pm GMT barring any hiccups on EA’s end. Though, that seems unlikely.

If any cards for TOTW 16 manage to hit the internet early, we’ll have them in our overall Team of the Week hub so be sure to check that out during the day!