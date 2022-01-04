FIFA 22 TOTW 16 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 16 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this week and we’ve got a few predictions for who might make the TOTW cut this time around.
Even though some top leagues are still on their winter break in real life, EA SPORTS is continuing at pace with adding new content to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
The first team in the Headliners set was added to the mix last week, and we should get a second batch before long. Plus, the old faithful, Team of the Year is lurking right around the corner – and that will bring some of the best cards of the entire FIFA 22 calendar.
Before we get either of those, however, we’ll get at least another set of Team of the Week cards in the form of TOTW 16. So, let’s get into some predictions.
In terms of big names for this week’s batch of TOTW cards, we’re going with Marc Andre Ter-Stegen, Gerard Pique, Rodri, Scott McTominay, Phil Foden, and Iago Aspas. So, it might not be the best Team of the Week ever.
After avoiding postponements, both Rodri and Foden were key in Manchester City’s push to go 10 points clear at the top of the table, starring in wins over Arsenal and Brentford respectively. As for the Barca duo of Ter-Stegen and Pique, the Catalans held out to bag a 1-0 win over Mallorca, with both playing key roles.
Elsewhere we’ve also given nods to Joao Moutinho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Manuel Lanzini, and Angel Correa. Moutinho scored Wolves’ only goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester United, so he should get in. Sclupp would be a position change from his usual role, moving to center mid instead of being a wideman, so that’d be an interesting proposition. As for Correra, he was vital in Atletico Madrid’s win over Rayo Vallecano, bagging a brace.
FIFA 22 TOTW 16 Predictions | Team of the Week 16
- GK: Marc Andre Ter-Stegen – FC Barcelona
- GK: Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City
- GK: Edgar Badia – Elche
- RB: Mads Roerslev – Brentford
- RWB: Stuart Dallas – Leeds United
- LB: Mathías Olivera – Getafe
- LWB: Nacho – Real Valladolid
- CB: Gerard Pique – FC Barcelona
- CB: Davinson Sanchez – Spurs
- CB: Pau Torres – Villarreal
- CDM: Rodri – Manchester City
- CDM: Scott McTominay – Manchester United
- CM: Jeffrey Schlupp – Crystal Palace
- CM: Ever Banega – Al Shabab
- CM: Joao Moutinho – Wolves
- CAM: Manuel Lanzini – West Ham United
- CAM: Javier Puado – Espanyol
- CAM: John Buckley – Blackburn Rovers
- RM: Aaron Mooy – Shanghai Port
- RM: Andreas Weimann – Bristol City
- LM: Pepe – FC Porto
- LM: Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton and Hove Albion
- LM: Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United
- LW: Phil Foden – Manchester City
- RW: Iuri Medieros – Braga
- CF: Angel Correa – Aletico Madrid
- ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo
- ST: Bafétimbi Gomis – Al Hilal
- ST: Paulinho – Sporting Lisbon
- ST: Oihan Sancet – Atletico Bilbao
- ST: Denilson – Pacos De Ferreira
- ST: Ross Stewart – Sunderland
- ST: Harry McKirdy – Swindon Town
HIGHLIGHTS | @LuukdeJong9 and @mterstegen1 lead @FCBarcelona to new year triumph in Mallorca! 🔥
🎬 #RCDMallorcaBarça pic.twitter.com/YIE5RkeNlh
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 2, 2022
FIFA 22 TOTW 16 release time & date
In terms of the release of Team of the Week 16, that’ll come on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 pm GMT barring any hiccups on EA’s end. Though, that seems unlikely.
If any cards for TOTW 16 manage to hit the internet early, we’ll have them in our overall Team of the Week hub so be sure to check that out during the day!