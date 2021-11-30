FIFA 22 TOTW 11 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 11 will be hitting Ultimate Team on Wednesday, so, we’ve got a few predictions on who might make it in.

With the Black Friday promo disappearing into the rearview mirror, and the flash SBCs starting to slow down, FIFA 22 is full steam ahead towards its next batch of promos.

As the temperature drops and snow begins to fall, that next promo could very well be FUTMAS – meaning EA SPORTS may have some surprises in store for us, just as we’ve seen with years past.

Before we get to that next big promo, though, Team of the Week 11 will be arriving in Ultimate Team, and after some big performances, it might just be FIFA 22’s most stacked line-up yet.

Advertisement

In terms of big-ticket players this week, we’ve chosen Antoine Griezmann, Diogo Jota, Marquinhos, Frenkie De Jong, Dries Mertens, and Ilkay Gundogan as the major standouts.

Read More: FIFA 22 TikTok goes viral with worst ever reaction to packing Ronaldo

With two goals against Southampton, Jota should be rewarded with a Team of the Week card – which is probably worth bailing on a FIFA tournament for. Griezmann was also back in the goals, bagging a vital goal and assist for Atletico Madrid against Cadiz. As well as a strong defensive performance, Marquinhos also netted twice for PSG against Saint Etienne and is well worthy of an upgrade.

Elsewhere, it could be good news for Anderson Talisca OTW owners. The Al Nassr forward scored twice against Al-Ahli Saudi and should be in line for an upgrade. Leicester City’s James Maddison also got himself back on the scoresheet and should also make it into this TOTW crop.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 TOTW 11 Predictions | Team of the Week 11

GK: Anthony Lopes – Lyon

– Lyon GK: Manuel Riemann – VfL Bochum

– VfL Bochum RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

– Rangers RB: Alan Mozo – Pumas

– Pumas RWB: Fabian Centonze – FC Metz

– FC Metz LB: Ghislain Konan – Stade Reims

– Stade Reims LB: Ian Escobar – Godoy Cruz

– Godoy Cruz CB: Marquinhos – PSG

– PSG CB: Takehiro Tomiyasu – Arsenal

– Arsenal CB: Berat Djimsiti – Atalanta

– Atalanta CB: Larrys Mabiala – Portland Timbers

– Portland Timbers CDM: Orel Mangala – Stuttgart

– Stuttgart CM: Mateus Uribe – FC Porto

– FC Porto CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

– Barcelona CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City

– Manchester City CAM: Hany Mukhtar – Nashville SC

– Nashville SC CAM: James Maddison – Leicester City

– Leicester City LM: Juanmi – Real Betis

– Real Betis LW: Ben Bererton Diaz – Blackburn Rovers

– Blackburn Rovers RW: Ihlas Bebou – Hoffenheim

– Hoffenheim RW: Domencio Berardi – Sassuolo

– Sassuolo CF: Diogo Jota – Liverpool

– Liverpool CF: Dries Mertens – Napoli

– Napoli CF: Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr

– Al Nassr ST: Antoine Griezmann – Atlético Madrid

– Atlético Madrid ST: Darwin Nunez – SL Benfica

– SL Benfica ST: Duncan Watmore – Middlesbrough

– Middlesbrough ST: Marco Ruben – Rosario Central

– Rosario Central ST: Mustapha Yatabare – Sivasspor

– Sivasspor ST: Thomas Lehne Olsen – Lillestrom SK

Well, @DiogoJota18 says he used “shot cancel” to score against Arsenal. Great patter 👏 pic.twitter.com/zv8ExuwFqj — Dexerto FC ⚽️ (@DexertoFC) November 28, 2021

FIFA 22 TOTW 11 release time & date

As for when Team of the Week 11 will be dropping into Ultimate Team packs, well, useless EA has to make a drastic change, they’ll arrive on Wednesday, December 1 at 6 PM GMT.

Some cards from recent weeks have appeared in-game a little earlier than planned, though, and if that happens against with TOTW 11, you’ll be able to find them in our Team of the Week hub.