FIFA 22 TOTS schedule changed as Rest of the World Team gets delayed

FIFA 22’s Rest of the World Team of the Season was supposed to be released on June 3 — but plans have changed and it’s been delayed.

The FIFA TOTS season campaign has been in full swing since April 29. TOTS is a seven-week program in FIFA Ultimate Team that gives high-rated FIFA cards to the best players from each domestic league.

The Belgium Pro League was the most recent TOTS release on May 29 and the next one will be for Serie A on June 3. Before that, the most recent major league set was LaLiga Santander, which was released on May 2o.

The Rest of the World TOTS team features players from individual clubs not associated with fully licensed leagues in-game, such as Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiacos CFP, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

New schedule announced for FIFA 22 TOTS

EA announced on May 30 that the Rest of the World TOTS campaign will be delayed from June 3 to June 4.

The Rest of World Team of the Season campaign schedule has shifted by a day. It will begin on June 4 and end on June 11. The full TOTS schedule is available below.https://t.co/zRoSS50Tn8 — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 30, 2022

The developers shared an updated schedule for the rest of the TOTS campaign, showing things had moved back 24 hours.

Returning for the second half of TOTS are Team of the Season Swap tokens. Three tokens can be swapped for a ROW TOTS pack, which has rewards including one player from the ROW team.

On top of that, up to 25 tokens can be earned and the tokens will come from Squad Building Challenges and Objectives, along with one being offered from a pack in the FUT store.

