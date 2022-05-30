 FIFA 22 TOTS schedule changed as Rest of the World Team gets delayed - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 22 TOTS schedule changed as Rest of the World Team gets delayed

Published: 30/May/2022 22:56

by Ryan Lemay
FIFA 22 Team of the Season
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 22

FIFA 22’s Rest of the World Team of the Season was supposed to be released on June 3 — but plans have changed and it’s been delayed.

The FIFA TOTS season campaign has been in full swing since April 29. TOTS is a seven-week program in FIFA Ultimate Team that gives high-rated FIFA cards to the best players from each domestic league.

The Belgium Pro League was the most recent TOTS release on May 29 and the next one will be for Serie A on June 3. Before that, the most recent major league set was LaLiga Santander, which was released on May 2o.

Advertisement

The Rest of the World TOTS team features players from individual clubs not associated with fully licensed leagues in-game, such as Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiacos CFP, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Thibaut Courtois fifa 2022
EA Sports
Thibaut Courtois was featured in the Fifa 22 LaLiga Santander TOTS.

New schedule announced for FIFA 22 TOTS

EA announced on May 30 that the Rest of the World TOTS campaign will be delayed from June 3 to June 4.

The developers shared an updated schedule for the rest of the TOTS campaign, showing things had moved back 24 hours.

The updated calender for FIFA TOTS runs through June 19.

Returning for the second half of TOTS are Team of the Season Swap tokens. Three tokens can be swapped for a ROW TOTS pack, which has rewards including one player from the ROW team.

Advertisement

On top of that, up to 25 tokens can be earned and the tokens will come from Squad Building Challenges and Objectives, along with one being offered from a pack in the FUT store.

Check out our coverage of the FIFA 22 TOTS here.

Advertisement
Advertisement