FIFA 22 TikTok reveals underrated striker every Ultimate Team needs

A popular TikTok trader has revealed a FIFA 22 striker that is perfect for your Ultimate Team, and he’s only 20,000 coins.

Building your dream Ulitmate Team can be stressful work. Not only do you have to think about ratings and chemistry links, but you also have to manage the coins sitting in your account.

This means that FIFA 22 players should take any opportunity to save themselves some resources wherever they can. Instead of splashing out on the Mbappes and the Ronaldos of this world, sometimes an underrated tank is what you need while you grind.

Luckily, there is a cheap striker on the market who plays like Erling Haaland or Romelu Lukaku – but will only set you back 20k.

Advertisement

The card in question Ivan Toney of Brentford’s Featured Team of the Week from the very first batch of in-forms. He was a staple of many teams in the early days of FIFA 22, but was soon forgotten as players moved on to bigger and more expensive things.

Read More: FIFA 22 TikTok goes viral with worst ever reaction to packing Ronaldo

Tiktok trader Tundraesports described the Premier League man as “underrated” in a recent post, comparing him to big names like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to FUTBIN, is price is clocking in between 18,000 and 20,000 coins, making him much than his high-rated counterparts.

Stats-wise he has everything you could want in a striker. His finishing is devasting even without a chemistry style, and he’s no slouch when it comes it to getting in behind. He also towers at 6ft 2″, and has the heading accuracy to make him a menace from crosses.

Advertisement

The biggest downside to Ivan Toney’s card is his passing, which might cause problems if you’re using him to bring wingers into play. He also only has three-star weak foot, so he’s mainly effective on his right side.

But despite these drawbacks, as a lone striker to simply put the ball in the net, you won’t find many better cards for such a reasonable price. We recommend a cheeky Hunter chemistry style to make him a true force of nature in front of goal.

For more helpful hints and tips in FIFA 22, be sure to check out our guides on the best players should buy in this year’s Ultimate Team:

Advertisement

Goalkeeper | Defenders | Midfielders | Fastest