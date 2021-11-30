FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage: Release date, card design leaks & Team 1 predictions

As the first part of this year’s European competitions draws to a close, the Team of the Group Stage will be heading to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team very soon. Here’s when we’re expecting the next FUT promo to start, and who we think will be included in Team 1.

Each and every year, EA SPORTS drops an Ultimate Team promotion celebrating the best performers from the European competitions Group Stages. FIFA 22 will be no exception, with superstars from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League set to be given the nod.

With three competitions to pick from and some stunning displays from Europe’s top talent, this next FIFA 22 promo could be stacked with tasty cards.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about Team of the Group Stage in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, as well as a few predictions on who to expect.

FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage release date

With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, and the matches all but done, we’re expecting this year’s Team of the Stage promo to begin on Friday, December 3, 2021. Fans should expect the first squad to hit the store at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT / 7PM CEST.

We’ll also be treated to various SBCs and objectives throughout the course of the promo, so it would be wise to keep some fodder in your club.

Advertisement

The last round of Group Stage fixtures are yet to be played out, but EA normally wastes little time in getting the first batch of players into packs. With the likes of Road to the Final and FUTMAS coming up, it’s no surprise that the publisher likes to pull the trigger early.

This date is yet to be officially confirmed, so be sure to check back on this page for any and all updates.

FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage card design leaks

So far, only the card design for the Conference League TOGS has surfaced online. It’s similar in appearance to the Road to the Knockouts cards, but the waves at the back are in a different shape.

Advertisement

Don’t be surprised to see EA take the same approach with the remaining two cards. They will likely resemble their RTTKs counterparts with small tweaks to make them pop.

Team of the Group Stage Team 1 predictions

There were stellar performances across all the tournaments this year, and there are some big names who could be included in the first team of players. Likewise, there have also been some star turns from some of the smaller teams who are sure to be rewarded.

Read More: FIFA 22 TikTok goes viral with worst ever reaction to packing Ronaldo

These are our best predictions for who will be included in Team of the Group Stage Team 1:

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Sebastian Haller (Ajax)

Patson Daka (Leicester City)

Erik Botheim (FK Bodo)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

There you have it, that was everything we know so far about TOTGS in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. As we wait for more news, be sure to check out our FIFA 22 guides:

Advertisement

Best goalkeepers | How to complete Flashback Chiellini | Best center-backs | Twitch Prime Gaming rewards