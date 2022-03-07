How to complete FIFA 22 Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBC card for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombélé. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA Ultimate Team has been around for many years now. We’ve seen many incredible cards in that time. The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day it first started and introduces even more — including one for Tanguy Ndombélé.

Tanguy Ndombélé’s FUT Birthday card is a huge step up from his 82 OVR standard gold card. Not only does it have a 90 OVR rating, but it also has +9 Shooting, +9 Passing, +9 Pace, +9 Physicality, +9 Defending, and +8 Dribbling.

It also comes with a massive five-star weak foot upgrade, which is a huge asset to have on any player in your arsenal. If you want to know how to get your hands on it at the cheapest cost, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA 22 Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday SBC

Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday SBC

Generally, FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBCs aren’t too demanding compared to squad-building challenges in different promotions. However, this one is a little more onerous than usual, perhaps due to the quality of the card.

You’ll need to submit four squads to unlock Tanguy Ndombélé’s FUT Birthday card, which is twice as much as Ryan Fredericks’ and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s. Here’s a list of all the requirments, followed by the cheapest solutions.

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday SBC cost

Tanguy Ndombélé’s FUT Birthday card is relatively cheap. It will only set you back 300,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 315,000 on Xbox, and 320,000 on Origin PC, which is great value for a 90 OVR card.

Just remember that prices can fluctuate on the FUT Market. So, if you want to snag it for the lowest possible price, it would be wise to act now in case it increases — especially considering it’s a limited-time offer expiring on March 19.