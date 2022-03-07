How to complete FIFA 22 Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBC card for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombélé. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
FIFA Ultimate Team has been around for many years now. We’ve seen many incredible cards in that time. The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day it first started and introduces even more — including one for Tanguy Ndombélé.
Tanguy Ndombélé’s FUT Birthday card is a huge step up from his 82 OVR standard gold card. Not only does it have a 90 OVR rating, but it also has +9 Shooting, +9 Passing, +9 Pace, +9 Physicality, +9 Defending, and +8 Dribbling.
Advertisement
It also comes with a massive five-star weak foot upgrade, which is a huge asset to have on any player in your arsenal. If you want to know how to get your hands on it at the cheapest cost, we’ve got you covered.
FIFA 22 Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday SBC
Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday SBC
Generally, FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBCs aren’t too demanding compared to squad-building challenges in different promotions. However, this one is a little more onerous than usual, perhaps due to the quality of the card.
You’ll need to submit four squads to unlock Tanguy Ndombélé’s FUT Birthday card, which is twice as much as Ryan Fredericks’ and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s. Here’s a list of all the requirments, followed by the cheapest solutions.
Advertisement
Ligue 1
- Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Top Form
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solution
France
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
86-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Tanguy Ndombélé FUT Birthday SBC cost
Tanguy Ndombélé’s FUT Birthday card is relatively cheap. It will only set you back 300,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 315,000 on Xbox, and 320,000 on Origin PC, which is great value for a 90 OVR card.
Just remember that prices can fluctuate on the FUT Market. So, if you want to snag it for the lowest possible price, it would be wise to act now in case it increases — especially considering it’s a limited-time offer expiring on March 19.