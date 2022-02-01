FIFA 22 streamer Castro reacts to Mason Greenwood arrest: “It is f**ked up!”

FIFA 22 streamer Castro1021 admits the arrest of Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill, completely took him by surprise.

The Manchester club suspended Greenwood on January 30 from training and playing, after a number of images and videos posted by an ex-partner went viral on social media.

The images showed a woman with bruises on different areas of her body, and a short audio clip featured language of a sexual nature. Such evidence has since been deleted from her profile, with the Greater Manchester police confirming they had arrested the suspect.

Twitch streamer and popular YouTuber Castro1021 has since admitted he was shocked by the allegations leveled at the 20-year-old.

Castro on Greenwood arrest: “It is f**ked up!”

Castro had spoken to Greenwood previously, on several occasions, and even has his phone number stored on his phone.

While discussing the news with viewers, Castro said he couldn’t believe what he was reading in relation to Greenwood’s arrest.

He said: “We were, not boys, but every single time he would score I would message him, or he would message. You know, we’d kinda go back and forth on Instagram, I have his f**king phone number.”

The creator added: “Then this s**t comes out and it’s like, ‘What the f**k man? What am I f**king reading bro?'”

Castro went on to say that he hoped that the alleged victim gets all the support she needs.

“I hope she can find the mental help to get through all this s**t bro, because if you haven’t listened to the audio, it’s kind of f**ked up. It’s not kinda f**ked up, it is f**ked up,” he continued.

“And also I think United should be held accountable as well, especially if they knew about s**t like this.”

Manchester United swiftly suspended the player from training or playing matches after the allegations surfaced on January 30.

As reported by The Guardian, a Manchester United spokesperson said: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

Greenwood removed from FIFA 22

A number of Greenwood’s sponsors have moved to distance themselves from being associated with such allegations of violence – including brands such as Cadbury and Nike.

A statement from Nike reads: “We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

In addition, FIFA 22’s latest squad update also removed him from the game’s offline modes, such as Career and Kick-Off.

His Ultimate Team card has since skyrocketed in value, with some players anticipating that he will soon be removed entirely from the title – causing a 300% rise in price.