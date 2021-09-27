FIFA 22 Skill Moves guide: Best skills to learn, five-star skillers

If you want to style on your opponents, then you best learn the FIFA 22 skill moves. There are a few new ones this year to try, and we’ve got a list on how to pull them all off, the best ones you should add to your game, and some five-star skillers you should buy.

Skill moves are an integral part of FIFA 22 ⁠— if you want to get consistent attacks off, you will need a repertoire of them to use to get past defenders.

While the (somewhat) slower pace of the game puts less of an emphasis on them, when you’re stuck in the box, a quick flick of the stick could get you into space.

Here’s all you need to know about skill moves in FIFA 22, including all the commands, the best ones you need to learn, and the five-star skillers that can do it all.

All new skills moves in FIFA 22

Four skill moves have been added in FIFA 22. They are all pretty advanced, coming in at four and five-star, but most of them will definitely become staples in the meta (especially the Skilled Bridge and Scoop Turn Fake).

Skilled Bridge (4-star): Hold L2/LT + Double Tap R1/RB

Hold L2/LT + Double Tap R1/RB Four Touch Turn (4-star): Hold L2/LT + Flick RS Back + Flick RS Back

Hold L2/LT + Flick RS Back + Flick RS Back Scoop Turn Fake (4-star): Hold LS in the opposite direction after doing a forward Scoop Turn

Hold LS in the opposite direction after doing a forward Scoop Turn First Time Spin (5-star): Hold L1/LB + R1/RB as the ball comes towards the player first time

The thing with skill moves in FIFA 22 is — for the most part — the direction corresponds to the way your player is facing. Be sure to be mindful of this when inputting your controls, and if you’re not sure, practice!

1-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Bridge Tap R1 twice Tap RB twice Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + Flick RS Hold LB + R1 B Flick RS Flick Up Hold L1 + Click R3 Hold LT + Click RS Open Up Fake Shot Hold L1 + Tap shoot then Tap pass and move LS up then left or right Hold LB + Tap shoot then Tap pass and move LS up then left or right Standing Ball Juggle Hold L2 + Tap R1 Hold LT + Tap RB

2-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Ball Roll Hold RS left or right Hold RS left or right Body Feint Flick RS left or right Flick RS left or right Drag Back Hold L1 + R1 + Flick LS down Hold LB + RB + Flick LS down Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down twice Flick RS down twice Reverse Stepover Roll RS from left or right to forward Roll RS from left or right to forward Stepover Roll RS from forward to left or right Roll RS from forward to left or right

3-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Fake Left and Go Right Roll RS across bottom from left to right Roll RS across bottom from left to right Fake Right and Go Left Roll RS across bottom from right to left Roll RS across bottom from right to left Heel Chop Hold L2 + shoot, then Tap pass and roll left stick from right to left Hold LT + shoot, then Tap pass and roll left stick from right to left Heel Flick Flick RS up then down Flick RS up then down Roulette Left Roll RS clockwise from bottom to left Roll RS clockwise from bottom to left Roulette Right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right

4-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Ball Hop Hold L1 + Click R3 (while standing) Hold LB + Click RS (while standing) Ball Roll Cut Left Hold RS right + Hold LS left Hold RS right + Hold LS left Ball Roll Cut Right Hold RS left + Hold LS right Hold RS left + Hold LS right Drag Back Spin Flick RS down then left or right Flick RS down then left or right Drag to Heel Hold L1 + flick RS down then left or right Hold LB + flick RS down then left or right Fake Pass Hold R2 + Tap shoot then pass (while standing) Hold RT + Tap shoot then pass (while standing) Fake Pass Exit Hold R2 + Tap shoot then pass + Hold LS left or right (while standing) Hold RT + Tap shoot then pass + Hold LS left or right (while standing) Four Touch Turn Hold L2 + Flick RS Back twice Hold LT + Flick RS Back twice Heel to Heel Flick Flick RS down then up Flick RS down then up Lane Change Hold L1 + RS right or left Hold LB + RS right or left Quick Ball Rolls Click + Hold R3 Click + Hold RS Scoop Turn Fake Tap shoot then pass and hold LS up diagonally, then flick to other side Tap shoot then pass and hold LS up diagonally, then flick to other side Simple Rainbow Flick RS down then up twice Flick RS down then up twice Skilled Bridge Hold L2 + Tap R1 twice Hold L2 + Tap R1 twice Spin Left Hold R1 + Roll RS from bottom to left Hold RB + Roll RS from bottom to left Spin Right Hold R1 + Roll RS from bottom to right Hold RB + Roll RS from bottom to right Stop and Turn Flick RS up then left or right (while running) Flick RS up then left or right (while running) Three Touch Roulette Hold L2 + Flick RS down then right or left Hold LT + Flick RS down then right or left

5-star skill moves in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Advanced Rainbow Flick RS down then hold RS up then flick RS up Flick RS down then hold RS up then flick RS up Ball Roll and Flick Hold RS right or left then flick up (while running) Hold RS right or left then flick up (while running) Ball Roll Fake Hold RS left or right then flick in opposite direction (while standing) Hold RS left or right then flick in opposite direction (while standing) Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + Roll RS up then left or right Hold LT + Roll RS up then left or right Elastico Roll RS on bottom from right to left Roll RS on bottom from right to left Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 + Roll RS across bottom from left to right Hold RB + Roll RS across bottom from left to right First Time Turn Hold L1 + R1 (when taking first touch) Hold LB + RB (when taking first touch) Flick Over Hold L1 + RS up Hold LB + RS up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + Flick RS up then down Hold RB + Flick RS up then down Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom to left then right Roll RS from bottom to left then right Rabona Fake Hold L2 + shoot then Tap pass and Flick LS down (while jogging) Hold LT + shoot then Tap pass and Flick LS down (while jogging) Reverse Elastico Roll RS on bottom from left to right Roll RS on bottom from left to right Sombrero Flick Flick RS up, up, then down (while standing) Flick RS up, up, then down (while standing) Spin Flick Hold R1 + Roll RS up then left or right Hold RB + Roll RS up then left or right Tornado Spin Hold L1 + Flick RS up then left or right Hold LB + Flick RS up then left or right Triple Elastico Roll RS from bottom to right then left Roll RS from bottom to right then left Turn and Spin Flick RS up then right or left Flick RS up then right or left

5-star juggling tricks in FIFA 22

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Around the World Rotate RS 360 degrees Rotate RS 360 degrees Chest Flick Hold L2 + Click R3 twice Hold LT + Click RS twice Flick Up for Volley Hold LS up Hold LS up In Air Elastico Flick RS right then left Flick RS right then left Laces Flick Up Press L2 + R3, then Press R2 + Flick LS up Press LT + RB, then Press RT + Flick LS up Reverse In Air Elastico Flick RS left then right Flick RS left then right Sombrero Flick Backwards Hold LS down, right, or left Hold LS down, right, or left T.Around the World Rotate RS 360 degrees then flick RS up Rotate RS 360 degrees then flick RS up

The best FIFA 22 skill moves to learn

When it comes down to it, if you want to become the best at FIFA 22, you’ll need to incorporate some skill moves into your play.

There’s some great picks from past generations that you should look at learning. The La Croqueta is still one of the best moves at opening up space in front of goal, even if the cancel has been removed. The Bridge is also great, giving you a burst of acceleration to get around defenders.

However, all of the new skill moves are great weapons to add into your arsenal. The Skilled Bridge is a step-up on a regular Bridge, while the Scoop Turn Fake will have you breaking ankles. The First Time Spin is dead simple to learn too, and can help distract defenders when you get the ball at your feet.

Finally, if you want to really style on your opponents, learn the Elastico and Rainbow Flick ⁠— it’s quite possibly the most BM (but still effective) way of getting past defenders.

The best way to learn these skill moves is by taking them into the Practice Arena and getting a feel for them before incorporating them into your game.

Top five-star skillers in FIFA 22

If you were hoping to pull off some five-star skills with Messi, you might have to wait until later in FIFA 22. The new PSG recruit only has four-star skills ⁠— however the same cannot be said for teammates Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Angel Di Maria, who all have five-star skills.

There are a number of Ultimate Team ICONs who have access to five-star skills including Diego Maradona, Pele, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo (R9), and Ronaldinho.

We’ve compiled a list of the top five-star skillers (excluding ICONs) below, but there’s about 75 all up (Fun fact: The lowest rated five-star skiller is 67 rated).