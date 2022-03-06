How to complete FIFA 22 Ryan Fredericks FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBC card for West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team first started. We’ve seen many fantastic cards in that time, and the promotion has introduced even more — including one for Ryan Fredericks.

Ryan Fredericks’ FUT Birthday card is a massive improvement from his 76 OVR standard gold card. In addition to the 87 OVR rating, it also has +19 Shooting, +14 Passing, +11 Dribbling, +11 Physicality, and +6 Pace.

Plus, given it’s a FUT Birthday card, it has that sweet five-star weak foot upgrade.

Here’s how you can get your hands on Ryan Fredericks’ FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBC card at the cheapest cost.

FIFA 22 Ryan Fredericks FUT Birthday SBC

Ryan Fredericks FUT Birthday in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Ryan Fredericks FUT Birthday SBC

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBCs are less demanding than other squad-building challenges featured in different promotions. However, that doesn’t make them less worthwhile since they’re easy to do for what you get.

For example, you only need to submit two squads to unlock Ryan Fredericks’ FUT Birthday card, and the requirements for each are not too steep. Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest solutions.

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Ryan Fredericks FUT Birthday SBC cost

Ryan Fredericks’ FUT Birthday card is reasonably priced. It will only set you back 120,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 127,500 on Xbox, and 130,000 on Origin PC, which is great value for a card card.

Just remember that FUT Market prices can fluctuate. So, if you want to snag it for the lowest possible price, it would be wise to act now in case it increases — especially considering it’s a limited-time offer expiring on March 9.