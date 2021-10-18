FIFA 22 RTTK Team 2: Start date, FUT cards, leaks, SBC & Objectives

EA SPORTS are readying the release of FIFA 22 RTTK Team 2 for the next phase of the Road to the Knockouts promo in Ultimate Team.

The first Road to the Knockouts team was released on October 15, bringing with it a series of fresh cards from the Champions League, Europa League, and the new Europa League Conference competition.

Among the latest drop of special cards were Tottenham’s Heung Min Son, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, PSG’s Marquinhos, and more.

With the potential to see even more high-rated and fast players get upgrades this week, all eyes turn to FIFA 22 RTTK Team 2.

So, let’s take a look at when it starts and what’s expected.

FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts Team 2 start date

EA presents the Road to the Knockouts Team 2 promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on October 22, 2021.

When do RTTK Team 2 cards release?

The FIFA 22 RTTK Team 2 cards will be released into FUT packs on October 22, at 6 pm UK time.

They will be immediately available to buy on the Ultimate Team market at this time, too. Stick with us on Twitter @DexertoFC for more news.

FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts Team 2 leaks

A number of FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts cards have been leaked since the promo began, though for Team 2 the clues are looking thin at the time of writing.

Andrew Robertson was one card circulating across social media after Team 1 dropped, but was later added in a mini release.

As soon as we have more information, we’ll be sure to update this page.

FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts cards

The card design for the promo is split into three types, as seen below:

FIFA 22 RTTK Team 2 SBC & Objectives

In Road to the Knockouts Team 1, EA released two really good SBCs – including an 86-rated Nabil Fekir and 87-rated Matthijs de Ligt.

In Team 2, there are expected to be more cards that continue to roll out of SBC releases, and we might even get an Objectives card or two as well.

Alongside this promo is FGS Swaps 1, which is expected to release some time after Team 2. So, watch this space.