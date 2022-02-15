FIFA 22 Road to the Final promo: Start date leak & RTTF upgrade details

EA SPORTS are preparing a FIFA 22 Road to the Final (RTTF) promo to celebrate UEFA’s Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League tournaments, coming soon to Ultimate Team.

Earlier in the game’s life cycle, fans will remember that there was a Road to the Knockouts promotion, which included two sets of upgraded cards.

They can expect similar in the knockout stages of the competition, too, as RTTF starts up in due course.

Here, we’re going to break down exactly how the promo works, when it’s expected to start, and more.

What is FIFA 22 RTTF? How Road to the Final upgrades work

As clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, and other major leagues across Europe progress through the difficult trials and tribulations of the three major competitions, some of their players are featured in the Road to the Final set.

The RTTF cards – which will be released in FUT – have the potential to soar way beyond their base ratings. These dynamic items will receive boosts in their OVR rating and other statistics the further that they progress in their respective competition, whether that be Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League.

Therefore, real-life results will impact your fortunes on the pitch. Pick the right card and the value could soar over time, depending on how matches go.

FIFA 22 Road to the Final start date: leaks

According to a credible — and usually accurate — source in the FIFA community, FUT Sheriff, the next promo is likely to be Road to the Final.

On that basis, the promo is expected to start up on February 18, 2022.

To be clear, i already got told about some cards on RTTF, thats why i assume it’s the next promo — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) February 15, 2022

Next round of Champions League fixtures

These are the teams still involved in the Champions League (the tournament, generally, with the highest rated cards):

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villareal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Road to the Final card design

The card design is expected to be the same as Road to the Final of FIFA 21, seen below.

