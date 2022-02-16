FIFA 22 Road to the Final predicitons: Players, teams & upgrades

Road to the Final is expected to be the next promo heading to FIFA 22, but which Champions League stars will be included? Here are our best FIFA 22 Road to the Final predictions.

Live cards have become commonplace in the FIFA series, and FIFA 22 is no different. The likes of Ones to Watch and Headliners can evolve from SBC fodder into meta cards over the course of the year.

FIFA 22’s next promo, Road to the Final, hands players one of these live cards, tied specifically to how their team performs in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League. If their club is lucky enough to reach the latter stages of the tournament, then RTTF cards can become some of the best in the entire game.

But who could be featured in the Road to the Final event this time around? These are our best predictions.

FIFA 22 Road to the Final player predictions

Unlike the Team of the Group Stage players that dropped back in 2021, Road to the Final cards aren’t dished out based on performance. This means the devs have free reign to handpick the stars they think will appeal most to the FUT community.

It’s also worth noting that they tend to avoid anyone who has already received a live card, such as a Headliner or Ones to Watch. With this in mind, these are the players we’re expecting to see in FIFA 22 Road to the Final:

UCL

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Presnel Kimpembe (PSG)

Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Pau Torres (Villareal)

Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille)

Rafa (Benfica)

David Neres (Ajax)

Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg)

Europa League

Adama Traore (Barcelona)

Ryan Kent (Rangers)

Anthony Martial (Sevilla)

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

Pepe (Porto)

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzing)

Europa Conference League

Tammy Abraham (Roma)

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

FIFA 22 Road to the Final represented teams

FIFA 22 Road to the Final will include players from every team who scraped through to the knockout stages of each European competition. Every club in the Champions League will have at least one representative, as well as a selection of big names from the Europa League and Conference League.

Here’s every fixture in the first round of the knockout stages, so you know which clubs are going to make up the next promo:

Champions League

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villareal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Europa League

Barcelona vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad

Zenit vs Real Betis

FC Sheriff vs Braga

Atalanta vs Olympiacos

Porto vs Lazio

Europa Conference League

The Europa Conference League still has playoff games to be completed before the full knockout stage lineup is confirmed. While those matches are played out, here are the teams that have already booked a spot:

Advertisement

Roma

Linzer ASK

Gent

AZ Alkmaar

Feyenoord

Copenhagen

Stade Rennes

FC Basel

Those were our predictions for the FIFA 22 Road to the Final promo, for more on this year’s game be sure to check out our other guides:

