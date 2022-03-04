FIFA 22 reveals Apex Legends x FUT collaboration: Legend kits and more

FIFA 22 has revealed a legendary crossover with Apex Legends and FIFA Ultimate Team as players can now rock Legend kits, Apex TIFOs, and more.

EA SPORTS owns the rights to both FIFA 22 and Apex Legends, so it was only a matter of time before the team decided it was time to bring the best of both worlds together.

That time is now as EA has officially launched a crossover on FUT’s Birthday, which features some amazing Apex-themed kits and more.

If you’re a fan of FIFA and Apex Legends, then this crossover is definitely something you’ll want to grab immediately. Here’s everything to know about this bundle, from what is included to how to get it.

FIFA 22 x Apex Legends collaboration with Legend kits, Tifos, more

In a tweet on March 4, EA showed off a brand-new collaboration with the popular battle royale, Apex Legends.

⚡Legendary Collab⚡ Grab the entire Legends Collection in #FUT

– Olympus XL TIFO

– Phase Runner VIP Area

– Wraith, Gibraltar, and Octane Legends Kits

– 🤖 pic.twitter.com/fUOCDwmMva — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 4, 2022

From the trailer, you can see that FUT players will now have access to some themes for the FPS. This includes Legends kits, which feature Wraith, Gibraltar, and Octane-themed outfits for your players.

Also, there are two different Tifos – Legends and Olympus – that are included in this pack. To wrap it up, there is a special Phase Runner VIP area along with some badges that FUT users can rock on their profile.

How to get FIFA 22 x Apex Legends bundle

The Apex Legends bundle in FIFA 22 is available right now and can be purchased for 180,000 FIFA coins or 1,500 FIFA points.

All you need to do is go to the store and it should be the featured bundle on the page. According to the game, it is available until April 8, though we will update you if that changes.