FIFA 22 Pro Clubs features explained: Tactics, Perks, Archetypes & Customization

EA SPORTS have added a load of FIFA 22 Pro Clubs changes after a disappointing period for the mode last, including new Perks, Archetypes, customization tools, and more.

For FIFA 21, there was definitely an uneasy feeling within the game’s community about the future of Pro Clubs. The mode requires no microtransactions, unlike Ultimate Team, and allows friends to get together to make their own team, and progress through the divisions.

However, last year a lot of the customization features actually went to VOLTA Football, which made players question if Pro Clubs even had a future.

Having listened to the strong feedback where gamers asked for action to be taken on next-gen consoles, EA have delivered some interesting new changes. Let’s run the main features, one by one.

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs tactics

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs custom tactics, much like all other modes in the game, are changing in FIFA 22.

New Formations

3-5-1-1

5-4-1 (Diamond)

5-2-3

New Defending Tactics

There are four main differences to FIFA 22 defensive tactics, which can be used in Pro Clubs:

Sliders

Free Roam player instruction

Step Up player instruction

Overlap player instruction

New Attacking Tactics

There are two types of attacking tactics in FIFA 22, as seen below. For more detail and tips, here we have a complete guide to custom tactics in FIFA 22.

Build Up Play

Chance Creation

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs perks and what they do

Striker and Winger Perks

Distance Shooter – Increases accuracy and power from long-distance shots. Finesse Shot trait. 5-star Weak Foot ability.

Increases accuracy and power from long-distance shots. Finesse Shot trait. 5-star Weak Foot ability. One Time Shot – Increases finishing ability during one-time shots or headers. Grants Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits. Increasing your weak foot ability.

– Increases finishing ability during one-time shots or headers. Grants Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits. Increasing your weak foot ability. Set Piece Beacon – Increases Heading attributes on Set Pieces for five seconds. Grants you the Power Header Trait.

– Increases Heading attributes on Set Pieces for five seconds. Grants you the Power Header Trait. Clutch Finisher – Increases shooting attributes during the last 15 mins of a game, and extra time. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are also included while increasing your weak foot ability.

– Increases shooting attributes during the last 15 mins of a game, and extra time. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are also included while increasing your weak foot ability. Hot Streak – Shooting stats are boosted for 15 mins after you score a goal. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are included while increasing weak foot ability.

– Shooting stats are boosted for 15 mins after you score a goal. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are included while increasing weak foot ability. Quick Reply – Shooting Attributes boosted for 15 mins after conceding a goal. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits included increasing your weak foot ability.

Defender Perks

Defensive Closer – Increases defending stats in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match.

– Increases defending stats in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match. Last Defender – Increases defending stats when you are the last player back defending.

– Increases defending stats when you are the last player back defending. Lock Down – Defending stats boost for 15 mins after your team scores a goal.

– Defending stats boost for 15 mins after your team scores a goal. Cool Head – Defending stats boosted for 15 mins after your team concedes a goal.

– Defending stats boosted for 15 mins after your team concedes a goal. Ball Winner – Boosts jockey speed when the player uses Jockey or Sprint Jockey actions. Increases tackling ability.

– Boosts jockey speed when the player uses Jockey or Sprint Jockey actions. Increases tackling ability. Physical Strength – Boosts strength, ball control, and jumping when jostling, shielding, or heading the ball.

Midfielder Perks

Assist Streak – Boosts Passing stats for 15 mins after assisting a goal. Grants the player Swerve Pass trait.

– Boosts Passing stats for 15 mins after assisting a goal. Grants the player Swerve Pass trait. Skilled Dribbler – Increases dribbling and skill move abilities. Flair trait included.

– Increases dribbling and skill move abilities. Flair trait included. Set Piece Specialist – Increases abilities during set-pieces. Giant Throw In and Set Play Specialist Trait.

– Increases abilities during set-pieces. Giant Throw In and Set Play Specialist Trait. Active First Touch – Increases ball control, acceleration, and sprint speed after the first touch.

– Increases ball control, acceleration, and sprint speed after the first touch. Threaded Pass – Increases through-pass and lofted through-pass accuracy. Swerve trait and 5-star weak foot ability.

– Increases through-pass and lofted through-pass accuracy. Swerve trait and 5-star weak foot ability. Precision Pass – Increases normal pass accuracy and speed. Swerve trait. 5-star weak foot ability.

– Increases normal pass accuracy and speed. Swerve trait. 5-star weak foot ability. Tireless Runner – Second Wind and Solid Player Traits.

– Second Wind and Solid Player Traits. Pinpoint Cross – Increases crossing accuracy and ability. Swerve trait. 5-star weak foot ability.

Goalkeeper Perks

GK Clutch Save – GK stats boost in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match.

– GK stats boost in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match. GK Fast Rush – GK speed boost when sprinting or rushing.

– GK speed boost when sprinting or rushing. GK Quick Reflex – GK reflexes and reactions boost when saving.

– GK reflexes and reactions boost when saving. GK One on One – GK ability boost in one vs one situations for 5 secs.

– GK ability boost in one vs one situations for 5 secs. GK Far Reach – Better at saving Distance Shots.

– Better at saving Distance Shots. GK Set Piece Expert – GK stats boost during Set Pieces for 5 secs after the ball is in play.

What are Archetypes in FIFA 22?

As well as Perks, there are different Archetypes to choose from as well – similarly to games like NBA 2K.

These will provide significant attribute increases that help you create, customize and secure your Virtual Pro’s identity on the pitch, according to EA’s pitch notes.

They added: “Archetypes are acquired through Skill Points, made available at the end of a skill tree branch. You can equip up to 3 Archetypes, depending on how you decide to allocate your Skill Points.”

New Manager customization

New Stadium, Atmosphere & other features

When selected as a Club Manager, you can now customize the following:

Kit & Crest

Ball

Home Stadium

Club Nickname (Commentary Name)

Tifo

Stadium Theme (Banners)

Stadium Colour

Seat Colour

Pitch Line Colour

Pitch Wear

Pitch Colour

Pitch Pattern

Net Pattern

Net Shape

Net Meshing

Goal Song

Crowd Chants

First look at FIFA 22 Pro Clubs

As seen in a tweet from UltimateTeamUK, a small teaser clip of the FIFA 22 Pro Clubs menus has been released.

Women’s teams

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs players will have the option of creating a full women’s team as well, with new Create a Pro features making it happen.

This is the first time it has ever been possible, and a massive step forward for the women’s game.

Read more about that in our full article, breaking down how it will work.