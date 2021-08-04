FIFA 22 Pro Clubs features explained: Tactics, Perks, Archetypes & Customization

EA SPORTS have added a load of FIFA 22 Pro Clubs changes after a disappointing period for the mode last, including new Perks, Archetypes, customization tools, and more.
For FIFA 21, there was definitely an uneasy feeling within the game’s community about the future of Pro Clubs. The mode requires no microtransactions, unlike Ultimate Team, and allows friends to get together to make their own team, and progress through the divisions.
However, last year a lot of the customization features actually went to VOLTA Football, which made players question if Pro Clubs even had a future.
Having listened to the strong feedback where gamers asked for action to be taken on next-gen consoles, EA have delivered some interesting new changes. Let’s run the main features, one by one.
FIFA 22 Pro Clubs tactics
FIFA 22 Pro Clubs custom tactics, much like all other modes in the game, are changing in FIFA 22.
New Formations
- 3-5-1-1
- 5-4-1 (Diamond)
- 5-2-3
New Defending Tactics
There are four main differences to FIFA 22 defensive tactics, which can be used in Pro Clubs:
- Sliders
- Free Roam player instruction
- Step Up player instruction
- Overlap player instruction
New Attacking Tactics
There are two types of attacking tactics in FIFA 22, as seen below. For more detail and tips, here we have a complete guide to custom tactics in FIFA 22.
- Build Up Play
- Chance Creation
FIFA 22 Pro Clubs perks and what they do
Striker and Winger Perks
- Distance Shooter – Increases accuracy and power from long-distance shots. Finesse Shot trait. 5-star Weak Foot ability.
- One Time Shot – Increases finishing ability during one-time shots or headers. Grants Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits. Increasing your weak foot ability.
- Set Piece Beacon – Increases Heading attributes on Set Pieces for five seconds. Grants you the Power Header Trait.
- Clutch Finisher – Increases shooting attributes during the last 15 mins of a game, and extra time. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are also included while increasing your weak foot ability.
- Hot Streak – Shooting stats are boosted for 15 mins after you score a goal. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are included while increasing weak foot ability.
- Quick Reply – Shooting Attributes boosted for 15 mins after conceding a goal. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits included increasing your weak foot ability.
Defender Perks
- Defensive Closer – Increases defending stats in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match.
- Last Defender – Increases defending stats when you are the last player back defending.
- Lock Down – Defending stats boost for 15 mins after your team scores a goal.
- Cool Head – Defending stats boosted for 15 mins after your team concedes a goal.
- Ball Winner – Boosts jockey speed when the player uses Jockey or Sprint Jockey actions. Increases tackling ability.
- Physical Strength – Boosts strength, ball control, and jumping when jostling, shielding, or heading the ball.
Midfielder Perks
- Assist Streak – Boosts Passing stats for 15 mins after assisting a goal. Grants the player Swerve Pass trait.
- Skilled Dribbler – Increases dribbling and skill move abilities. Flair trait included.
- Set Piece Specialist – Increases abilities during set-pieces. Giant Throw In and Set Play Specialist Trait.
- Active First Touch – Increases ball control, acceleration, and sprint speed after the first touch.
- Threaded Pass – Increases through-pass and lofted through-pass accuracy. Swerve trait and 5-star weak foot ability.
- Precision Pass – Increases normal pass accuracy and speed. Swerve trait. 5-star weak foot ability.
- Tireless Runner – Second Wind and Solid Player Traits.
- Pinpoint Cross – Increases crossing accuracy and ability. Swerve trait. 5-star weak foot ability.
Goalkeeper Perks
- GK Clutch Save – GK stats boost in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match.
- GK Fast Rush – GK speed boost when sprinting or rushing.
- GK Quick Reflex – GK reflexes and reactions boost when saving.
- GK One on One – GK ability boost in one vs one situations for 5 secs.
- GK Far Reach – Better at saving Distance Shots.
- GK Set Piece Expert – GK stats boost during Set Pieces for 5 secs after the ball is in play.
What are Archetypes in FIFA 22?
As well as Perks, there are different Archetypes to choose from as well – similarly to games like NBA 2K.
These will provide significant attribute increases that help you create, customize and secure your Virtual Pro’s identity on the pitch, according to EA’s pitch notes.
They added: “Archetypes are acquired through Skill Points, made available at the end of a skill tree branch. You can equip up to 3 Archetypes, depending on how you decide to allocate your Skill Points.”
New Manager customization
New Stadium, Atmosphere & other features
When selected as a Club Manager, you can now customize the following:
- Kit & Crest
- Ball
- Home Stadium
- Club Nickname (Commentary Name)
- Tifo
- Stadium Theme (Banners)
- Stadium Colour
- Seat Colour
- Pitch Line Colour
- Pitch Wear
- Pitch Colour
- Pitch Pattern
- Net Pattern
- Net Shape
- Net Meshing
- Goal Song
- Crowd Chants
First look at FIFA 22 Pro Clubs
As seen in a tweet from UltimateTeamUK, a small teaser clip of the FIFA 22 Pro Clubs menus has been released.
Women’s teams
FIFA 22 Pro Clubs players will have the option of creating a full women’s team as well, with new Create a Pro features making it happen.
This is the first time it has ever been possible, and a massive step forward for the women’s game.
Read more about that in our full article, breaking down how it will work.