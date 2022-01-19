FIFA 22 poll shows players want Microsoft to buy EA next

A new FIFA 22 poll has revealed many players would be in favor of a hypothetical Microsoft buyout of EA SPORTS in the future, following their acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft announced on January 18 that they had struck a shock deal with Activision Blizzard to take over the company by 2023, bringing a number of world-renowned franchises under their umbrella once it’s finalized.

Activision studios such as Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Blizzard, and others are included in the acquisition.

In the backdrop of the news, a number of game communities have expressed their delight about a change in leadership, most notably World of Warcraft. Naturally, players of other franchises are now wondering where Microsoft will turn next.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 poll shows support for Microsoft buyout

Following months of a very public back and forth between EA SPORTS and FIFA over naming rights fees, a number of suitors have been linked to a move for the license beyond 2023.

According to a new poll, posted by the FUT Watch Twitter account, the majority of respondents would be in favor of Microsoft purchasing EA to take over the FIFA series.

At the time of writing, 4,500 users have cast their ballot with an overwhelming 78% saying they would welcome a takeover.

This was obvs a joke but would you be open to a Microsoft takeover? — FUT Watch (@FutWatch) January 18, 2022

While the sample size is a drop in the ocean, compared to the millions of players who make up the game’s community, it does suggest a level of discontent towards the current developer.

Advertisement

Based on how other game communities impacted by Activision’s buyout have lauded the acquisition news, this suggests FIFA fans are wanting something of their own to celebrate.

In recent months, there have been reports of a name change to EA SPORTS FC in the pipeline, as well as rumors about 2K Games placing a bid for the naming rights.

Whether or not a Microsoft buyout would resolve frustrations related to Ultimate Team microtransactions or gameplay is unknown, though there’s clearly a section of the audience that believes it could be for the better.

The obvious downside to FIFA also falling under the tech giant’s umbrella would be the possibility of it becoming an Xbox exclusive.

Advertisement

Players react

In the replies, there was hardly a consensus to be found, however.

One said: “Please yes. And get rid of everyone in that company enforcing P2W and gambling.” Another added: “No if it means going Xbox exclusive.”

A third user tweeted: “I’m open to literally anyone else be in charge.”

Whatever the case may be, it will be fascinating to watch what happens next with FIFA’s ownership and name, and what other large developers may be purchased next.