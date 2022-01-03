FIFA 22 players slam “pointless” performance cards after Headliners announcement

Performance-based cards have become a staple of the FIFA series, and FIFA 22 continued the tradition with the likes of Ones to Watch and Player of the Months. However, just as the first lot of Headliners hit packs, fans have labeled these types of cards as “pointless.”
FIFA Ultimate Team has always prided itself on the way it ties into real-life football, and FIFA 22 continues that trend. From the regular Team of the Week to big promotions like Ones to Watch, EA SPORTS loves to reward those who are performing well for their clubs with big upgrades.
In the past, this has taken moderately-rated SBC fodder and turned them into FUT Champs-dominating titans. It also makes the game feel like an extension of the real sport, rather than a simple imitation.
However, after the announcement of the Headliners promotion, FIFA 22 players have slammed EA’s approach to performance-based cards this time around. They feel the developers have missed a trick, and they are becoming irrelevant.
Headliners are special cards that stay one rating above a player’s highest-rated in-form, and can also be upgraded if their team wins four games in a row. But this wasn’t enough to win over the FUT community.
Reddit user DynamyttKidd believed that performance-based promos are “dead,” and the upgraders are “pointless” when you consider how many special cards release in a season. “By the time they win 4 games we’ll have probably another 2 promos with juiced players, making them all irrelevant,” they said.