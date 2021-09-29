FIFA 22 players have a big problem with referees already

After years of Ultimate Team and online changes to avoid kit clashes, EA SPORTS appears to have forgotten about the problem in FIFA 22 and players are not impressed.

The issue of wearing a similar kit to your opponent may seem minor, but if you can’t see who you’re passing to it can be a big problem in matches.

Whether you’re chasing a draw, trying to stage a famous comeback, or even trying to see the game out – knowing what’s in front of you is really important.

However, this year members of the community have found a bug that needs fixing in a future patch. Referees have started wearing the exact same color kit as the footballers.

FIFA 22 kit clash glitch returns, with a twist

The issue was flagged on September 28, and it’s not exclusive to one mode.

As seen in the two Reddit posts below, from users nottoobadmate and matti-niall, this is impacting both FUT Draft matches in Ultimate Team and offline play with Career.

The first user said: “EA, can referee kits please be selected to stand out based on the teams’ selections?”

The other posted: “Playing for Inter in my Career Mode and I cannot believe how many times the ref will have a blue top with black shorts.”

Some players have since revealed they have stopped using black kits online altogether, to avoid the issue until it’s fixed.

How to fix FIFA 22 kit clash glitch

The advantage of kit selections in FUT nowadays is that you can choose which strip your team wears, as well as your opponent’s, which should make it easier to get around the glitch.

If you don’t select a black jersey within your active kits, it shouldn’t be as bad.

It’s clear that many people are experiencing the problem, though the game is still very much in its infancy which means tweaks could come to resolve the matter. Whether or not EA SPORTS is planning on addressing the visual problem in a future patch, however, remains to be seen.