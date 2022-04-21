FIFA 22 player recreates famous Rooney goal for Man Utd with FUT ICON card

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s ICON cards allow players to use legends of football from down the years and one player has taken advantage of this by using Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney to score an iconic goal.

The concept of ICONS/Legends has been around in FIFA for years now and with every passing year, the game adds even more superstars of yesteryear to FIFA’s ranks.

With Base, Mid, Prime, and Moments ICON cards available in packs, FIFA 22 players have the chance to acquire some unbelievably rare and desirable Ultimate Team cards. One person who fits the bill as much as anyone is England’s Wayne Rooney.

A mercurial striker who could also effortlessly ping 60-yard passes too. He enjoyed an incredible and glittering football career winning countless trophies, and individual awards and is currently England’s top scorer of all time. He’s also known for some sumptuous strikes, and one player accidentally recreated one of Rooney’s most famous ever goals.

Rooney rocket played out in FIFA 22 FUT

The retired legend represented Everton, Derby, and DC United during his illustrious career, but he’s easily most famous for his 13-year spell at Man Utd.

During that time, he was responsible for many memories, including his debut hat-trick and his thumping volley against Newcastle. However, the goal that probably stands out is his outrageous overhead kick against local rivals Manchester City.

On February 12, 2011, United were drawing 1-1 against fierce rivals Man City when Rooney popped up late into the game to meet a cross with the most sublime technique so secure the win.

You can check out the actual goal here for comparison.

FIFA 22 player mortensamson was deep into a tense FUT Champions game and, just like Nani’s cross years ago, the ball is sent into the box and who’s there to meet it with a fly acrobatic, overhead kick? Of course, his Wayne Rooney ICON card.

It goes straight into the top corner like the original version of the goal and is pretty much a carbon copy of the famous strike, some would say it defied description.

The video is a nice moment celebrating one of football’s greatest-ever talents and is the exact reason why ICONs are in the game.