FIFA 22 Perks explained: Boost your team in Pro Clubs & Career Mode

FIFA 22’s new Perks system is designed to give players more control over player development, which applies in both Pro Clubs and Career Mode. Here’s everything you need to know.

Information about FIFA 22 keeps on pouring out left, right, and center. We’ve learned everything there is about Pro Clubs and Career Mode. Well, almost everything.

The developers divulged even more information during a deep dive on both modes, and one of the things that stood out the most was the new Perks system.

Let’s look at what it is and how it applies to both Career Mode and Pro Clubs.

How do FIFA 22 Perks work?

The Perks system is a new feature designed to give players more control over the growth and development of their custom players. As custom players level up, they unlock different Perks, which can give them an extra performance boost.

A maximum of three can be equipped at any given time, and some of them will only trigger when certain conditions have been met.

Since custom players are available in both Pro Clubs and Career Mode, the new Perks system applies to them both. However, there are some unique ones exclusive to Career Mode. But first, we’ll start with Pro Clubs.

How to use Perks in FIFA 22 Pro Clubs

Perks are a great way to improve your Virtual Pro in Pro Clubs. They allow you to tweak the development of your custom player to suit your playstyle, regardless of what it might be.

You’ll start off with one Perk Slot unlocked, which can be filled with one of three starter perks. But in time, you’ll unlock new Perks at every level and additional Perk Slots at Level 9 and Level 19.

By the time your Virtual Pro has reached the maximum level, you’ll be able to choose three Perks from 26 in total. Here’s a list of them all:

FIFA 22 Attacking Perks

Distance Shooter: Increases your accuracy and power from long-distance shots. Grants you the Finesse Shot trait and 5-star Weak Foot ability.

Increases your accuracy and power from long-distance shots. Grants you the Finesse Shot trait and 5-star Weak Foot ability. One Time Shot: Increases your finishing ability during one-time shots or headers. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability.

Increases your finishing ability during one-time shots or headers. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability. Set Piece Beacon: Increases your Heading Attributes during Set Pieces (Free Kick, Corner Kick, Throw-In) for 5 seconds after the ball is in play and grants you the Power Header Trait.

Increases your Heading Attributes during Set Pieces (Free Kick, Corner Kick, Throw-In) for 5 seconds after the ball is in play and grants you the Power Header Trait. Clutch Finisher: Increases your shooting Attributes during the last 15 minutes and extra time. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability.

Increases your shooting Attributes during the last 15 minutes and extra time. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability. Hot Streak: Shooting Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after you score a goal. Grants you the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability.

Shooting Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after you score a goal. Grants you the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability. Quick Reply: Shooting Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after conceding a goal. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability.

FIFA 22 Chance Creation Perks

Assist Streak: Boosts Passing Attributes for a short time (15 mins) after assisting a goal and grants the player the Swerve Pass trait.

Boosts Passing Attributes for a short time (15 mins) after assisting a goal and grants the player the Swerve Pass trait. Skilled Dribbler: Increases a player’s dribbling and skill move abilities when dribbling with a ball while also granting them the Flair trait.

Increases a player’s dribbling and skill move abilities when dribbling with a ball while also granting them the Flair trait. Set Piece Specialist: Increases your players abilities during set-pieces. Grants you the Giant Throw In and Set Play Specialist Trait.

Increases your players abilities during set-pieces. Grants you the Giant Throw In and Set Play Specialist Trait. Active First Touch: Increases your ball control, acceleration, and sprint speed after a first touch.

Increases your ball control, acceleration, and sprint speed after a first touch. Threaded Pass: Increases through-pass and lofted through-pass accuracy (Vision). Grants the player the swerve trait and 5-star weak foot ability.

Increases through-pass and lofted through-pass accuracy (Vision). Grants the player the swerve trait and 5-star weak foot ability. Precision Pass: Increases the player’s normal pass accuracy and speed (Short Pass + Long Pass) and grants players the Swerve trait and 5-star weak foot ability.

Increases the player’s normal pass accuracy and speed (Short Pass + Long Pass) and grants players the Swerve trait and 5-star weak foot ability. Tireless Runner: Grants the Second Wind and Solid Player Traits.

Grants the Second Wind and Solid Player Traits. Pinpoint Cross: Increases crossing accuracy and ability when performing a cross and grants the player the Swerve trait and a 5-star weak foot ability.

FIFA 22 Defensive Perks

Defensive Closer: Increases the defending Attributes in the final 15 minutes + extra time of a match.

Increases the defending Attributes in the final 15 minutes + extra time of a match. Last Defender: Increases your defending Attributes when you are the last player back.

Increases your defending Attributes when you are the last player back. Lock Down: Defending Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after your team scores a goal.

Defending Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after your team scores a goal. Cool Head: Defending Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after your team concedes a goal.

Defending Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after your team concedes a goal. Ball Winner: Boosts jockey speed when the player does the Jockey or Sprint Jockey actions and increases the player’s tackling ability.

Boosts jockey speed when the player does the Jockey or Sprint Jockey actions and increases the player’s tackling ability. Physical Strength: Boosted strength, ball control, and jumping when jostling, shielding, or heading the ball.

FIFA 22 Goalkeeper Perks

GK Clutch Save: GK Attributes boosted in the final 15 minutes + extra time of a match.

GK Attributes boosted in the final 15 minutes + extra time of a match. GK Fast Rush: GK speed boosted when GK is sprinting or rushing.

GK speed boosted when GK is sprinting or rushing. GK Quick Reflex: GK reflexes and reactions boosted when saving.

GK reflexes and reactions boosted when saving. GK One on One: GK abilities boosted in one vs one situations for 5 seconds.

GK abilities boosted in one vs one situations for 5 seconds. GK Far Reach: Good at saving Distance Shots.

Good at saving Distance Shots. GK Set Piece Expert: GK Attributes boosted during Set Pieces (Penalty Kick, Free Kick, Corner Kick, Throw-In) for 5 seconds after the ball is in play.

How to use Perks in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Perks work a little differently in Career Mode. You won’t need to worry about unlocking Perk Slots. They will already be available right out of the gate. But you’ll still need to unlock individual Perks as your custom player levels up.

All of the Perks mentioned above are available in Career Mode. However, it also includes three special ones with a team-wide effect:

Chance Creation: Boost Passing abilities for ALL teammates — Vision, Passing (Short/Long), Crossing, and Curve.

Boost Passing abilities for ALL teammates — Vision, Passing (Short/Long), Crossing, and Curve. Attacking Support: Boost Attacking abilities for ALL teammates — Attacking Positioning, Finishing, Long Shots, and Shot Power.

Boost Attacking abilities for ALL teammates — Attacking Positioning, Finishing, Long Shots, and Shot Power. Defensive Cover: Boost Defensive abilities for ALL teammates — Defensive Awareness, Interceptions, and Tackling (Stand/Slide).

Regardless of which mode you’ll be playing the most, Perks are a great way to boost your custom player and, in effect, boost the team overall.

So, once you’ve unlocked them all and applied them to your custom player and/or team, you’ll be well on your way to getting the most out of every performance.