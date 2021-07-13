FIFA 22 PC version has another big issue players should know about

While FIFA 22 is promising a lot of changes to fan-favorite modes such as Career Mode and Ultimate Team, there is one issue that players should be aware of if they are planning to purchase it on PC.

Another year of football is coming to gamers worldwide, as FIFA 22 will be hitting shelves on October 1, 2021, and players can’t wait to see what EA is going to deliver with this year’s iteration.

Leading up to the game’s release, EA have now announced there will be two editions players will be able to purchase for the game’s releases – Ultimate Edition, and Standard Edition. It was announced during the reveal trailer and on the EA website that much of the new Hypermotion Next-Gen technology will not be available on PC platform, which was already a huge blow.

However, there is another glaring problem that some players have spotted when going to pre-order the game on PC.

Only playable on one PC

While pre-orders for the game have now opened, some users on social media have discovered a problem when going to purchase the game on PC.

Basically, you’ll only be able to play FIFA 22 on the PC you initially purchase/active the game on.

So, if you switch PCs or have to sign in to another machine, you won’t be able to access FIFA 22, as it’s locked to the PC you purchased it on. This of course seems like a massive oversight at first glance, as there aren’t many other titles that have the same rules like this.

As a result, there is a warning message on Steam about the issue.

It gets worse for PC players: Won’t just miss out on Next-Gen features… They can only play FIFA 22 on one PC after buying it. pic.twitter.com/BP17wFmWPo — FIFA 22 News (@UltimateTeamUK) July 13, 2021

FIFA 21 didn’t come with this warning when players were going to pre-order the game, so it seems to be a new decision by EA for the release of FIFA 22.

We’ll have to wait and see if this change remains for when FIFA 22 releases this Fall, as it will surely make some fans question purchasing the game on PC.