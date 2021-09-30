FIFA 22 pack weight explained: Odds for 75+, 82+, 84+, 88+ OVR cards

EA SPORTS have been heavily criticized for their Ultimate Team strategy in FIFA 21, FIFA 22, and it’s not likely to change for FIFA 23. However, there are some FUT pack weight odds you can see for yourself, to know your chances of pulling an 84+ rated card.

Generally speaking, the higher the rating of a player in Ultimate Team, the more money it’s worth on the FUT market. There are exceptions to this rule, such as a long list of meta players, but it’s a good way to know if something will be valuable or not at a glance.

When opening packs, anything over 83 OVR will produce a board animation, and then if you get even higher you may find yourself watching a walkout. All of those FUT pack animations are explained in another guide we have put together.

But knowing the chance you have of getting the top players when buying a pack with FIFA Points or FUT coins is always useful, many of which have been confirmed by EA.

FIFA 22 pack weight odds and chances

FIFA 22 packs can be obtained through seasonal rewards in FUT Division Rivals, Squad Battles FUT Draft, SBCs, and even Weekend League.

Here, we’re going to run through a number of different common Gold packs you can obtain in Ultimate Team, and the chances of pulling cards of different ratings.

FIFA 22 Gold pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 7.7%

= 7.7% Gold 83+ OVR Player = 3.5%

Premium Gold pack odds

The following percentages reflect your chances of packing a high-rated Gold player:

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 30%

= 30% Gold 84+ OVR Player = 7.5%

Premium Gold Preview pack odds

Your chances of packing an 84+ rated player in FIFA 22 is increased with the Preview Packs, just slightly:

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 30%

= 30% Gold 84+ OVR Player = 7.9%

Premium Gold Players pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 51%

= 51% Gold 86+ OVR Player = 4.2%

Rare Players pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 95%

= 95% Gold 88+ OVR Player = 6.6%

Rare Gold pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 58%

= 58% Gold 86+ OVR Player = 4.3%

FIFA 22 Mega pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 79%

= 79% Gold 87+ OVR Player = 6.6%

Rare Mega pack odds

Gold 75+ OVR Player = 100%

= 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player = 92%

= 92% Gold 88+ OVR Player = 4.2%

These figures have been obtained using data from FIFA 21 Preview Packs, which will likely be the same for FIFA 22.

As more details are released, however, we will update this page where needed.