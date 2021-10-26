FIFA 22 Kostic RTTK SBC: How to complete, cost & solutions

EA SPORTS has released a brand new SBC for the Road to the Knockouts promo for Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

The devs released the Road to the Knockout Team 2 in Ultimate Team on October 22, and along with that new batch of players, we’ve also received a few new RTTK SBCs.

The latest is for Serbian winger Filip Kostic, who plays in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt. Even though the Eagles aren’t at the top of the Bundesliga table, they could very well be in for a Europa League run, which could make this card even better if they get to the knockout stage.

So, let’s take a look at how to knock this SBC out quickly and how to grab this 86 OVR player for as few FUT Coins as possible.

How to complete FIFA 22 Filip Kostic RTTK SBC

Kostic RTTK in-game stats

Rewards:

1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Mixed Players Pack

Filip Kostic RTTK Card — 86 OVR — LM

FIFA 22 Filip Kostic RTTK SBC requirements

Altogether there’s only a pair of Squad Building Challenges you’ll have to complete to unlock Kostic’s new Road to the Knockout card.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Min 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Filip Kostic’s brand new Road to the Knockout SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

Kostic RTTK SBC cost

Altogether it seems that this pair SBCs to unlock the FIFA 22 Kostic RTTK card will run you around 33,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 36,000 on Xbox, and 33,000 on Origin PC.

