FIFA 22 Future Stars Team 2 cards: Full team leaked

EA SPORTS will release FIFA 22 Future Stars Team 2 to follow on from the first set, and the next batch of promo players has leaked already.

The initial set of promising youngsters were handed massive upgrades on February 4, as Team 1 was released with a number of interesting names involved.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe, and new Juventus signing Dušan Vlahović were all named in the first drop.

However, that’s just one side of the story, as EA plans to roll out Team 2 this February.

When is FIFA 22 Team 2 coming out?

The highly-anticipated FIFA 22 Future Stars promo ends on February 11, with the release of Team 2.

FIFA 22 Future Stars Team 2 leaked

As is the case with many other promos in Ultimate Team, some of the players set to be included are released by leakers ahead of time.

The following players – according to TrustyFutTrader – have been leaked and are expected to feature in Team 2.

Gravenberch

Lacroix

Kabore

Salisu

Ibanez

Daka

Wirtz

Pedri

Caqueret

Raspadori

Nunes

Miranda

FIFA 22 Future Stars predictions: Team 2

Based on a number of Future Stars leaks, we would say that the following are a shoo-in to be included:

Daka

Wirtz

Pedri

Gravenberch

Lacroix

Caqueret

Those are just a handful of players expected to be in Team 2, with around 14 cards slated for inclusion.

On top of that, there will also be a number of SBC and Objectives content staggered out around the time of the promo’s second release.

