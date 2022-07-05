FIFA 22 FUTTIES: Start date, ‘Best Of’ player predictions & more

Nathan Warby . 7 hours ago

FIFA 22 FUTTIES is a chance for fans to celebrate the very best promotions that this year’s game has had to offer, as attention begins to turn towards FIFA 23. Here’s everything you need to know about the promo, from the start date to the special cards expected to return.

The FUTTIES promo is a popular one among FIFA players, as it usually marks the beginning of the end of the current game and a sign that EA is gearing up for the next installment.

With Team of the Season in the rearview mirror and the hype surrounding FIFA 23 growing all the time, it appears we’ve reached that time again, and FIFA 22 is ready to go out with a bang once again.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 22 FUTTIES, from what the promo usually entails to the players we’re expecting to see make a comeback.

Contents

FIFA 22 FUTTIES start date

According to reputable leaker FUT Sheriff, FIFA 22 FUTTIES is due to kick off on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 6 PM BST.

The Shapeshifters promo is currently live in Ultimate Team and it’s unclear if the two will overlap, as it was previously thought that a fourth Shapeshifters team was on the way.

FUTTIES is likely to span many weeks with multiple releases of special cards. FIFA 21 came with three batches, so we’ll have to wait and see if the devs stick to the same schedule again this year.

What is FIFA 22 FUTTIES?

EA Sports FUTTIES brings the most overpowered players of the year back to Ultimate Team again.

FUTTIES is a celebration of the best players and promos that FIFA 22 has conjured up in its lifetime. It sees the most overpowered cards of the year come back into packs for a limited time to give fans one last chance to add them to their squads.

Read More: Real Madrid fans find perfect new celebration for FIFA 23

New special cards are also expected in the form of SBCs, which are usually awarded to the most popular stars in Ultimate Team who found themselves in the meta throughout the year. FUT fans are sometimes even given a choice of three players and asked to vote for their favorite.

There will also be a boatload of lightning rounds to splash any remaining coins on, as well as daily SBCs and objectives. All in all, FUTTIES is one final blowout before FIFA 23 rolls around, so expect your team to improve tenfold in the coming weeks as incredible cards continue to drop.

FIFA 22 FUTTIES ‘Best Of’ player predictions

EA Sports Many of the top TOTS players are headed back to packs.

There have been around 20 promos in FIFA 22, most of which came with multiple teams of juiced players, so EA has plenty to choose from when selecting the best of the bunch.

The likes of Team of the Year always provide some of the highest-rated cards in the game, but events such as Winter Wildcards and FUT Birthday have also conjured up some popular items that fans would love to get a second chance at packing.

With this in mind, here are some of the ‘Best Of’ players we’re expecting to return during FIFA 22 FUTTIES:

Kylian Mbappe (TOTS)

Lionel Messi (Shapeshifter)

Neymar (Winter Wildcard)

Cristiano Ronaldo (TOTS)

Roberto Firmino (FUT Birthday)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Fantasy FUT )

Marcelo (FUT Captain)

Vinicius Jr (TOTS)

Marcus Rashford (Shapeshifters)

Mohamed Salah (TOTS)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Winter Wildcards)

Rafael Leao (TOTS)

Ousmane Dembele (Fantasy FUT)

That was everything we know about FIFA 22 FUTTIES so far, we’ll be sure to update this page with all the latest information. For more on FIFA, check out our other guides:

Best strikers in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best FIFA 22 young players to sign on Career Mode | Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best center-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best midfielders to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team