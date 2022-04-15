FIFA 22 FUT Captains Team 2 leaked: Busquets, Keane, Pele & more

The FIFA 22 FUT Captains event is in full swing, and Team 2 is due to hit packs very soon. However, the new batch of players appears to have leaked ahead of time – we’ve got all the details here.

FIFA 22 FUT Captains is widely expected to be the last promo before Team of the Season gets underway, but that’s not to say that EA are pulling any punches. Team 1 offered up massive boosts to the likes of Marco Reus and Wissam Ben Yedder, as well as Heroes like Antonio Di Natalie.

The new content isn’t stopping any time soon as FIFA 22 FUT Captains Team 2 is due next, and we’re expecting even more tasty upgrades.

Here’s everything we know so far about FUT Captains Team 2, from the release date to the players set to feature.

FIFA 22 FUT Captains Team 2 release date

FIFA 22 FUT Captains Team will be released into Ultimate Team on Friday, April 15 at 6 PM GMT. At this point, Team 1 will leave packs and those players will return to their normal versions.

Team 2 will remain in packs until the following week on Friday, April 22, before being replaced by whatever EA has up its sleeve next.

FIFA 22 FUT Captains upgrades explained

Unlike recent promos like Fantasy FUT or Road to the Final, FIFA 22 FUT Captains are not live cards that can be upgraded as the year goes on. Instead, each featured player receives a huge one-off boost to their stats that will remain in place permanently.

The FUT Captains event concentrates on two types of players. Firstly, it hands out special cards to the very best leaders in the game, who are well known for wearing the armband for their respective clubs.

Secondly, it concentrates on bringing the FUT Heroes that were new to FIFA 22 more in line with the current meta. These fan favorites were a welcome addition this year, but have fallen further behind with each passing promo, so FUT Captains inflates their stats to make them more viable.

FIFA 22 FUT Captains Team 2 leaked

🚨Cole🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming on FUT CAPTAINS PROMO TEAM 2✅ STATS OFFICIAL👀🔥 I got told he should also be 5 ⭐️ SM 👀@Criminal__x |#fifa22 pic.twitter.com/7Zm7DYecZ3 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) April 12, 2022

As has been the case with many promos so far this year, many of the players set to feature in FUT Captains Team 2 have already begun to show up online. Respected leaker FUT Sheriff has been steadily revealing the next batch of Captains ever since Team 1 dropped.

Some of the most respected leaders in football today are included, as well a couple of mouthwatering Hero cards that will strike fear into the opposition.

Here’s every leaked player from FUT Captains 2 Team so far:

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Jose Fonte (Lille)

Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin)

Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Dimitri Payet (Marseille)

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Robbie Keane (Hero)

Joe Cole (Hero)

Abedi Pele (Hero)

The fun doesn’t stop there, either. After Team 2 arrives, players can expect a host of SBCs and objectives to complete, as well as another mini-release likely to include at least one more upgraded Hero card.

That was everything we know so far about FIFA 22 FUT Captains Team 2 so far, be sure to check back here for the latest updates.

