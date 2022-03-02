FIFA 22 FUT Birthday predictions: Players & upgrades

According to a handful of credible leaks, Ultimate Team is set to celebrate its inception with the FIFA 22 FUT Birthday promo in early March. Here are all of the players we’re expecting to see, as well as the upgrades they’ll receive.

FUT Birthday is one of the most exciting events in the Ultimate Team calendar, as players are showered with new cards and SBCs to celebrate the mode’s creation. After a low-key couple of weeks with the Silver Stars Series and RTTF, fans will be eager for EA to crank things up a notch.

According to leaks that have already surfaced, that’s exactly what the team is planning to do. Not only is FUT Birthday being moved forward this year, but it’s also taking on the Token system that has worked a treat in the likes of Future Stars and Icon Swaps.

Advertisement

But which footballing stars can fans expect to show up in this year’s festivities? These are our best FIFA 22 FUT Birthday predictions.

Contents

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday upgrades explained

Much like most other promos, FUT Birthday selects a lineup of players and hands them a massively boosted card, completely changing their in-game stats. What makes this celebration unique, though, is the way it upgrades skill moves and weak foot.

Every selected player will receive a boost to either five-star skill moves or weak foot, sometimes even both, which can completely change how they feel in a match.

In some cases, this will be to fix a glaring weakness that a certain player has. For example, in FIFA 21, Adama Traore received five-star skills and, crucially, four-star weak foot – a healthy boost from the two-stars his base card had.

Advertisement

🚨Fut Birthday will be again based on 5⭐️SM or 5⭐️WF 👀🔥 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) March 1, 2022

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday player predictions

As mentioned earlier, we’re expecting FIFA 22 FUT Birthday to feature those who have poor weak foot or average skills. That being said, EA also likes to juice up some already overpowered players who haven’t seen much love in promos so far.

With this in mind, here are the players we’re expecting to see in FIFA 22 FUT Birthday, as well as which stat we think will get the five-star treatment:

Son Heung-min (Spurs) – SM

(Spurs) – SM Sergio Ramos (PSG) – WF

(PSG) – WF Paulo Dybala (Juventus) – WF

(Juventus) – WF Harry Maguire (Manchester United) – SM

(Manchester United) – SM Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – SM

(Real Madrid) – SM Dani Alves (Barcelona) – SM

(Barcelona) – SM Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – WF

(Liverpool) – WF Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) – SM

(Borussia Dortmund) – SM Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) – WF

(Eintracht Frankfurt) – WF Jack Grealish (Manchester City) – WF

(Manchester City) – WF Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) – SM

Those were our predictions for FIFA 22 FUT Birthday. For more FIFA content, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

Best FIFA 22 custom tactics | FIFA 22 best strikers | Road to the Final tracker | FIFA 22 Icon Swaps 2 | Best young players to sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode | FIFA 22 best center-backs